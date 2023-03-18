U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner will host his annual Academy Day on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland.

The event will include a seated program that will provide a comprehensive overview of the United States service academies and their admission processes. Students will have the opportunity to ask questions during the interactive service academy panel. Information will also be shared regarding application procedures for congressional nominations, medical requirements for the Department of Defense Medical Examination Review Board (DoDMERB), and ROTC options that exist at higher education institutions in the Commonwealth.

Following the program, attendees will be able to meet with officials from all five academies as well as representatives from DoDMERB, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Richmond, ROTC programs at Randolph-Macon College and the University of Virginia, the United States Marine Corps, the Virginia Military Institute, the Virginia Women’s Institute for Leadership at Mary Baldwin University, and the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets at their resource tables.

Staff from Virginia congressional offices will also be available to answer questions.

As the event concludes, Randolph-Macon College will be offering campus tours.

To participate, meet in the bricked courtyard area in front of the Center for the Performing Arts at 1 p.m.

Register for Academy Day at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/academy-day-2023-tickets-570031318017.

Information on the nomination process for the service academies is available on the senator’s website. Individuals may email academy_noms@warner.senate.gov with any questions about the event.