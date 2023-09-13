The Foundation of the Flora of Virginia Project (the Flora) has launched a new guide to the Natural Communities of Virginia in the Flora of the Virginia smart-phone App.

The classification system developed by vegetation ecologists with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Natural Heritage Program provides a framework to describe natural communities. It gives context to the importance of protecting certain habitats and species and will guide efforts to restore landscapes to functioning ecosystems that support native flora and fauna.

“The integration of Natural Communities into the App was the Flora’s primary objective for 2023,” said Flora of Virginia Project Foundation board president Caitie Cyrus. “Board members Andrea Weeks (George Mason University) and Joey Thompson (Natural Heritage) worked diligently to drive the project, and we could not have completed the work without the guidance of Natural Heritage, our longtime partners and collaborators.”

The new guide:

- Describes in detail the 80 Natural Community groups;

- Includes over 1,000 new captioned photos;

- Illustrates the diverse and unique habitats where our native flora grow and why certain species are always found together;

- Provides range maps detailing where these groups are most likely found; and,

- Includes abbreviated lists of species frequently found in each community group.

Individuals can buy the Flora App for iOS and Android at https://floraofvirginia.org/flora-app/. Learn more about Natural Heritage’s Natural Communities classification system at https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/natural-heritage/natural-communities/.