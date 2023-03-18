The Lincoln Theatre in Marion will be filled with “Cowboy Music” and “Bluegrass Music” for another Song of the Mountains public television taping on Saturday, April 1. Riders in the Sky will make their third appearance on the award winning show with opening act The Songs From the Road Band, who will making their first appearance on Song of the Mountains.

Riders in the SkyEvery time they step on stage, Riders in the Sky give their audience an enthusiastic greeting: “Mighty fine and a great big Western Howdy, all you buckaroos and buckarettes!” Dressed like singing cowboys from the Saturday morning serials of the 1930s and 1940s, their music honors the tradition of such movie heroes as Roy Rogers and Gene Autry.

While their respect for the genre has earned Riders the appreciation of Western music aficionados, their sense of humor has spread their appeal to other audiences, especially children. Their sketch comedy has earned them several stints as hosts of radio and television series.

Besides several awards from Western music associations, they won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Album for Children in 2000 with Woody’s Roundup, Featuring Riders in the Sky, an album that grew out of their work on the soundtrack for the film Toy Story 2.

Songs From the Road BandSongs From The Road Band is an Asheville, North Carolina-based bluegrass super-group, featuring Mark Schimick (mandolin), Charles Humphrey III (bass), Sam Wharton (guitar), James Schlender (fiddle), and Gabe Epstein (banjo).

The band takes flight with picking, singing, and Grammy-award winning songwriting. Several of their most recent singles have gone to the top of the Bluegrass Today Grassicana chart. They have six studio albums available at all musical outlets.

“The Western North Carolina quintet is this band of melodic pirates, roaring down the highways and backroads of Southern Appalachia in search of a stage to play, perhaps another kindred spirit to collaborate with in the sacred art of songwriting and creating something (beautiful and permanent) from nothing (thin air and momentary inspiration),” said Garret K. Woodward in Nov. 24, 2021, edition of the Smoky Mountain News.

To AttendSong of the Mountains presents concert tapings every month at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion. The concerts are taped for broadcast across America on Public Television. The April 1 tickets are available online and at the box office.

For information, visit www.songofthemountains.org or call 276-783-6092.

The next Song of the Mountains taping will be on Saturday, May 6, and will feature the music of “Majesty — A Tribute to Queen.”

The concert series is underwritten by the Town of Marion, the Ellis Family Foundation including the General Francis Marion Hotel, Bank of Marion, Ballad Health, The Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority, Virginia Tourism Corporation “Virginia is for Music Lovers,” Blue Ridge Country 98.1 WBRF Radio and Bryant Label Co.

Song of the Mountains and its oversight agency Appalachian Music Heritage Foundation is a non-profit organization.

Song of the Mountains is recognized as the official television show for Virginia.