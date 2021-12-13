3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $250,000

The best deal of the month is now for sale! Check out this entertainers paradise that's hitting the market for the first time in 30+ years. A sprawling 2200+ sq ft home, with 3-bed rooms 3 bathrooms, and a dynamic million dollar view off the back deck. Featuring a newly refurbished kitchen with custom cabinets and updated appliances. The first floor offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with the ability to move laundry to the first floor, giving the home true one-level living capability. If you enjoy entertaining on any scale, this home comes equipped with a finished basement complete with a pool table, bar, and layout that is both welcoming and easy to enjoy. With low-interest rates and low inventory, this home will be gone fast. Contact your agent today!