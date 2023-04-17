Blair Jackson picked up the win in the circle and helped her own cause with a long home run as Fort Chiswell whipped Bland County 17-1 in MED softball at Bastian last Tuesday. Jackson wound up going 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs batted in.

In three innings, Jackson allowed all three of Bland County’s hits while striking out seven. The lone blemishes to her day were a second inning, solo homer by the Bears’ Brooke Sanders, a triple by Chloe Dillow, and a single by Kendall Worley. Reliever Hayley Adkins threw two hitless innings, fanning five of the six batters she faced.

Fort Chiswell grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the second and never looked back in running its record to 3-1 in the MED and 5-3 overall. The key hit was a two-run single by Jaylyn Lovern following a Maddie DeHart double and a walk to Adkins.

In the third, the Pioneers blew the game open by sending 11 batters up and scoring seven runs to take a 9-1 lead. Jackson led the inning off with a long solo homer to left. The Pioneers finished with six hits in the inning while taking advantage of an error and hit batter by the Bears (1-5, 1-8). DeHart had a two-run single during the frame and the Pioneers also got run-scoring singles from Jackson and Lovern. Lovern finished the game with three of Fort Chiswell’s 16 hits and five runs batted in.

Three Bland County errors in the fourth innings helped open the floodgates on another big inning as the Pioneers scored five times to lead 14-1. Lovern and Kenzie Crigger both had two-run hits during the inning.

The Pioneers tacked on their final three runs in the top of the fifth, getting a two-run single by Madison Akers and a run-scoring single by DeHart, who finished with three runs batted in.

Sanders and Dillow worked the circle for the Bears as they combined for six strikeouts, four walks, and a hit batter.

Fort Chiswell 027 53–17 16 0

Bland County 010 00–1 3 5

Jackson, Adkins (4), and Akers. Sanders, Dillow (4), and Dillow, Sanders (4). WP—Jackson. LP—Sanders (1-8). HR—Jackson (FC) 3rd inning w/no runners on base, Sanders (BC) 2nd inning w/no runners on base.

Pioneers score 8-1 win over Bland County; BC’s Watters suffers season-ending injury

Elijah Williams and Larson Edmonds combined to scatter six hits as Fort Chiswell scored an 8-1 win over Bland County in MED baseball action last Tuesday in Bastian. The win upped Fort Chiswell to 2-3 in the MED and 3-4 overall.

Williams went four innings to get the win, allowing all six Bland County hits along with a run while striking out three and walking one. Edmonds threw two scoreless for the winners.

Brayden Billings had two of Fort Chiswell’s nine hits and drove home a pair of runs. Logan Selfe added four hits and a RBI while Edmonds had two hits and scored three times.

The Pioneers scored two runs in each of the first two innings, taking a lead they wouldn’t surrender. Fort Chiswell capped the win with a four-run sixth inning.

In the first inning, Edmonds drew a leadoff walk and scored two batters later when Williams reached on an error by Bland County’s Adam Pennington. Williams would later score on a bases-loaded walk to Spencer Moser by Bears’ hurler JD Meadows.

After leaving two runners on base in the bottom of the opening inning, Bland County fell behind 4-0 in the second when Edmonds was hit by a pitch with one out, stole second, and scored on a single by Selfe. Singles by Williams and Billings scored Selfe with the second run of the inning.

Bland County scored its lone run in the bottom of the third inning as Eli Watters walked and took third on a single by Alex Chewning before scoring on a sac-fly by Meadows. Lance Burton followed with a single but the Bears again stranded two runners as Troy Bradshaw struck out and Pennington was retired on an infield popup.

Following a scoreless fourth and fifth frames by both teams, the Pioneers pushed their lead to 8-1 in the sixth, two of the runs scoring on Bland County errors, another on a wild pitch, and the fourth on a run-scoring single by Billings. Bland County reliever Chewning eventually got out of the inning by fanning Zayne Sayers and getting Cam Alley and Ryan Ball on flyouts.

The Bears suffered a costly loss in the top of the seventh when Watters and teammate Brady Thompson collided in the outfield going for popup behind second base off the bat of the Pioneers’ Selfe. Watters suffered a broken right leg in the collision and the game was immediately suspended as he was attended to by coaches and medical attendants. He was taken via rescue squad to Princeton Community Hospital and underwent surgery last Thursday morning. Other than getting his breath knocked out and a small spike cut on an ankle, Thompson was uninjured on the play.

This was Watters’ second major sports-related injury in just over a year. He broke his left leg in January 2022 during the 2021-22 basketball season in a game versus Grayson County.

Bland County (1-5, 3-7) got two hits from Thompson in the game, including a double. Watters, Chewning, Burton, and Pennington each singled.

In five innings on the mound, Meadows allowed five hits to the Pioneers along with four runs, two earned. He struck out seven but walked six and hit two batters. Chewning threw an inning and allowed five hits, four runs, two unearned, with a strikeout and hit battler.

Fort Chiswell 220 004 0–8 10 4

Bland County 001 000 x—1 6 4

Williams, Edmonds (5), and Alley. Meadows, Chewning (6), and Burton, Meadows (7). WP—Williams. LP—Meadows (1-2). HR—none.

Bears fall to Marion 4-1 and 8-1 to Tazewell

Bland County saw its record drop to 0-6-1 as it dropped a 4-1 road decision to Marion last Tuesday. Macy Osborne, Izzy Melvin, Kaylee Long, and Shaylyn Billings scored goals for Marion.

For the Bears, the lone goal was scored by Ella Miller assisted by Chessie Tindall. The Bears trailed 2-0 at halftime.

Last Thursday, Bland County fell to Tazewell 8-1 as its record dropped to 0-7-1.

George Wythe 10, Grayson County 9

Jordan Cannoy hustled home on an errant throw in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Maroons to a Mountain Empire District victory over the Blue Devils.

Cannoy led the Maroons with four hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Andrea Pannell hit a three-run home run in the fourth and finished with four RBIs. Samara Sheffey scored three runs and had two RBIs. Cannoy picked up the win in relief of Olivia Shockley, who struck out 11 in five innings in the circle.

Cannoy doubled leading off the seventh and then scored when the ball got away from the first baseman following a ground ball to third by Ashley Layne.

Hiley Boyer and Laney Testerman had four hits each for the Blue Devils. Karyss Isom drove in three runs with a double.

Rural Retreat 11, Patrick Henry 1

Justin Gilman had three hits and Noah Bandrimer, Caleb Roberts and Justin Pritchard drove in two runs apiece in the Indians' Hogoheegee District home win over the Rebels.

Bandrimer and Roberts combined to allow just two hits. Bandrimer picked up the for the Indians (8-2).

Patrick Henry hits came from Max Owens and Joseph Wolfe.

Rural Retreat 5, Patrick Henry 2

Kailey Davidson scattered six hits and also drove in two runs to lead Rural Retreat to a Hogoheegee District home win over the Rebels.

Marah Woodlee had three hits, including an inside-the-park home run leading off the game for the Rebels. Sophia Wright had two hits and drove in a run, while also taking the loss in the circle.

Rural Retreat (6-4) scored four runs in the third inning.

Fort bests Maroons

Fort Chiswell claimed a 5-2 softball win off the Lady Maroons, with Blair Jackson spinning an eight-inning win for the Pioneers. Jackson gave up five hits and five walks, fanning 17 GW batters.

Olivia Shockley tossed 7.2 innings for the Maroons, striking out seven and walking none. She surrendered 11 hits and give runs.

Jackson was 2-for-4 at the plate, roping a single and a double and also scoring a run. Rileigh Dalton went 3-for-4 on the night, picking up a pair of singles and a double. She also scored once and drove in a run in the win.

Samara Sheffey was 2-for-3 for the Maroons, belting a pair of singles. Jadelyn Faulkner and Jasmine Faulkner were each 1-for-3 at the plate. Jadelyn had a double and scored a run. Jasmine drove in a pair of runs off a single