HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD
VOLLEYBALL
Team District Overall
Giles 11-0 16-3
Auburn 9-3 13-4
Bland County 7-5 14-5
Galax 6-5 11-9
Grayson County 4-7 9-9
George Wythe 2-9 7-17
Fort Chiswell 1-11 2-18
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Oct. 10
Auburn def. Eastern Montgomery 25-19, 25-20, 25-20
Giles def. Narrows 25-15, 25-8, 25-18
George Wythe def. Graham 25-23, 25-22, 25-22
Holston at Grayson County (cancelled)
Bland County at Rural Retreat (date changed to 10/17)
Tuesday Oct. 11
George Wythe def. Bland County 25-19, 16-25, 25-14, 24-26, 15-9
Galax def. Grayson County 25-15, 25-18, 16-25, 25-12
Auburn def. Fort Chiswell 25-13, 25-14, 25-18
Thursday Oct. 13
Bland County def. Grayson County 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 23-25, 18-16
Giles def. Auburn 18-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16
Galax def. Fort Chiswell 25-20, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18
Friday Oct. 14
Bland County def. Fort Chiswell 25-14, 25-23, 25-18
UPCOMING GAMES--
Tomorrow
2022 MED tournament
First round at higher seed
Fort Chiswell at Auburn
George Wythe at Bland County or Galax
Grayson County at Galax or Bland County
Monday Oct. 24
Semifinals at higher seed
Grayson County/Galax-Bland County winner at Giles
George Wythe/Bland County-Galax winner vs. Fort Chiswell/Auburn winner
Wednesday Oct. 26
At Giles HS, Pearisburg
Championship final
Semifinal winners
CROSS COUNTRY
MEET RESULTS--
Wednesday Oct. 12
At Sugar Hollow Park, Bristol
Don Cumbow Invitational
BOYS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:
Abingdon 29, Union 57, Wolf Hills Home School 61, Lee 138, Marion 149, Virginia 153, George Wythe 160, John Battle 166.
GIRLS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:
Abingdon 18, George Wythe 61, Virginia 72, John Battle 83, Union 124.
UPCOMING MEET--
Today
At Blacksburg HS, Blacksburg
Bland County @ Metro Championships
Tuesday Oct. 25
2022 MED championships
At Blacksburg HS, Blacksburg
Team and individual championships
GOLF
Tuesday Oct. 11
2022 Class 1 state championships
At Olde Mill Golf Resort, Laurel Fork
Par 72
TEAM SCORES:
Galax 322, George Wythe 348, Middlesex 348, Castlewood 349, Lancaster 360, PH-Glade Spring 398, Riverheads 417, Central Lunenburg 442.
FOOTBALL
Team District Overall
George Wythe 3-0 5-3
Grayson County 2-0 7-0
Galax 2-1 4-3
Fort Chiswell 2-2 2-5
Bland County 0-0 0-2
Auburn 0-2 0-5
Giles 0-4 2-5
GAME RESULTS--
Friday Oct. 14
George Wythe 20, Galax 7
Grayson County 34, Giles 14
Fort Chiswell (idle)
Bland County at Auburn (cancelled)
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Friday Oct. 21
Galax at Auburn
Grayson County at Fort Chiswell
James River at Giles
George Wythe (idle)