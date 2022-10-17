 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school scoreboard

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

VOLLEYBALL

Team                     District Overall

Giles                       11-0        16-3

Auburn                  9-3          13-4

Bland County       7-5          14-5

Galax                      6-5          11-9

Grayson County   4-7          9-9

George Wythe      2-9          7-17

Fort Chiswell        1-11        2-18

GAME RESULTS--

People are also reading…

Monday Oct. 10

Auburn def. Eastern Montgomery 25-19, 25-20, 25-20

Giles def. Narrows 25-15, 25-8, 25-18

George Wythe def. Graham 25-23, 25-22, 25-22

Holston at Grayson County (cancelled)

Bland County at Rural Retreat (date changed to 10/17)

Tuesday Oct. 11

George Wythe def. Bland County 25-19, 16-25, 25-14, 24-26, 15-9

Galax def. Grayson County 25-15, 25-18, 16-25, 25-12

Auburn def. Fort Chiswell 25-13, 25-14, 25-18

Thursday Oct. 13

Bland County def. Grayson County 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 23-25, 18-16

Giles def. Auburn 18-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16

Galax def. Fort Chiswell 25-20, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18

Friday Oct. 14

Bland County def. Fort Chiswell 25-14, 25-23, 25-18

UPCOMING GAMES--

Tomorrow

2022 MED tournament

First round at higher seed

Fort Chiswell at Auburn

George Wythe at Bland County or Galax

Grayson County at Galax or Bland County

Monday Oct. 24

Semifinals at higher seed

Grayson County/Galax-Bland County winner at Giles

George Wythe/Bland County-Galax winner vs. Fort Chiswell/Auburn winner

Wednesday Oct. 26

At Giles HS, Pearisburg

Championship final

Semifinal winners

 

 

CROSS COUNTRY

MEET RESULTS--

Wednesday Oct. 12

At Sugar Hollow Park, Bristol

Don Cumbow Invitational

BOYS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:

Abingdon 29, Union 57, Wolf Hills Home School 61, Lee 138, Marion 149, Virginia 153, George Wythe 160, John Battle 166.

GIRLS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:

Abingdon 18, George Wythe 61, Virginia 72, John Battle 83, Union 124.

UPCOMING MEET--

Today

At Blacksburg HS, Blacksburg

Bland County @ Metro Championships

Tuesday Oct. 25

2022 MED championships

At Blacksburg HS, Blacksburg

Team and individual championships

GOLF

Tuesday Oct. 11

2022 Class 1 state championships

At Olde Mill Golf Resort, Laurel Fork

Par 72

TEAM SCORES:

Galax 322, George Wythe 348, Middlesex 348, Castlewood 349, Lancaster 360, PH-Glade Spring 398, Riverheads 417, Central Lunenburg 442.

FOOTBALL

Team                     District Overall

George Wythe      3-0          5-3

Grayson County   2-0          7-0

Galax                      2-1          4-3

Fort Chiswell        2-2          2-5

Bland County       0-0          0-2

Auburn                  0-2          0-5

Giles                       0-4          2-5

GAME RESULTS--

Friday Oct. 14

George Wythe 20, Galax 7

Grayson County 34, Giles 14

Fort Chiswell (idle)

Bland County at Auburn (cancelled)

THIS WEEK’S GAMES--

Friday Oct. 21

Galax at Auburn

Grayson County at Fort Chiswell

James River at Giles

George Wythe (idle)

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rare tropical visitor to Hungry Mother inspires more visitors

Rare tropical visitor to Hungry Mother inspires more visitors

An avian visitor from the tropics has drawn numerous other visitors to Hungry Mother State Park in recent weeks. Coming from east Tennessee, parts of North Carolina, and throughout Southwest Virginia, the excited birders have come equipped with binoculars, cameras, and their life lists – ready to add a bird many never expected to see.

Former Wytheville town manager dies

Former Wytheville town manager dies

Wytheville’s former town manager, Wayne Sutherland, died on Sunday. Sutherland served as town manager for nearly four decades and as assistant…

New chapter for The Maggie

New chapter for The Maggie

The Maggie Gallery on the corner of east Oxford and north Locust streets is under the new ownership and management of Brenda Hopkins, who grew…

Millwald Theatre to open Dec. 9

Millwald Theatre to open Dec. 9

Wytheville’s Millwald Theatre will re-open on Dec. 9. The theatre announced the long-awaited news on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.