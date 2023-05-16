Blue Ridge Heritage, a community-based organization located in Patrick and Floyd counties, is hosting its eighth annual Veterans Fishing day at the BRH Education Center in Floyd on May 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A private pond is stocked with nice size trout any veteran and a guest are invited to fish on a "catch and keep" basis. A Virginia fishing license is not required on the private pond.

Veterans are welcome to “Find Yourself Here” while throwing their line in for recently stocked rainbow trout, enjoying friends and sharing a lunch served by the Patrick County High School Fishing Team. Members from Smith River Trout Unlimited Chapter will be on-site to assist.

If you are a veteran, bring your tackle, your bait, and your chair on Saturday, May 20, at 9 a.m.

The event will be held rain or shine and is located at 902 Rock Castle Gorge Road just off the Blue Ridge Parkway (BRP) near Mile Marker 170.5. GPS for where to turn off of the Blue Ridge Parkway (BRP) at Mile Marker 170.5 (GPS 36.803236, -80.368699) BRP Mile Marker 170.5 is North of Meadows of Dan and South of the intersection of Rt. 8 and the BRP; This is Rock Castle Gorge Road (Rt. 720); Take the first left onto a gravel parking area that is the entrance of the former Floyd Fest site, take a left off of the gravel area and travel down the lane to the farmhouse and stocked trout pond.