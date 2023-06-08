Join us for Adult Painting Crafts on Friday as part of our Summer Reading Program, starting at 4 p.m. at the Wythe County Public Library at 300 E. Monroe St. in Wytheville.

A signup is required. Just phone the library or stop by. For further information, contact Jennifer Groseclose at the library.

If you haven’t signed up for the Summer Reading Program, there is still plenty of time. The program, with the theme of "All Together Now," is now open for registration at all Wythe-Grayson Regional Libraries, including those in Wytheville and Rural Retreat. Join us for a summer of fun and learning as we explore the world around us through books, activities, and events.

The first regular event of the coming week is Dungeons and Dragons gaming at the Wythe County Public Library, each Tuesday starting at 4 p.m.

The Rural Retreat Public Library is offering the “Pig Out on Reading” program Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m. Come enjoy Storytime with Farmer Minor and Daisy the world-famous, book-loving pot-bellied pig.

The Something Wicked Book Club meets Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Wythe County Public Library. This month’s selection is “Double Deuce,” a Spenser private-eye novel by Robert B. Parker. You can pick up a copy at the circulation desk, and it’s a quick read so you can probably finish it by Thursday.

Besides the Adult Painting Craft session on the Wytheville library on Friday, the library will host the Twisted Stitchers starting at 4 p.m. Bring your current project or come out to get inspiration for a new project. Projects can include knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, and more. Enjoy the social time while you stitch.