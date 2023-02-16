The Wytheville Lions inducted seven new members at its Jan. 17 meeting.
New members include Betty Billingsley, Bonnie Agnew, Derek French, Grabe Monroe, Robin Monroe, Ron Hall and James Porter.
Porter caters the club's meetings. First Vice District Gov. Jean Cook conducted the induction.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
JSage
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today