Hello Wythe County from Austinville.

It is so good to talk to you again and report the news from our small community.

Austinvile is a blessed community located right on the New River, one of only a few rivers in the continental US that flows North.

The weather here has been warm and pleasant most days, while others have been overcast with rain. Spring is fast approaching, the birds are singing, flowers are blooming and new buds are forming on the trees. What more could we ask for?

The Lead Mines Ruritan Club meets the 2nd Monday of each month at 7pm at Bethany Methodists Church Fellowship Center. If you are interested in joining call James Armbrister at (276) 699-6600.

Lead Mines Senior Citizens meets every 3rd Thursday at 11am at PHC Fellowship Center. We have a new President, Ray Houchins. He is wonderful and just what we needed after losing our friend, Rebecca Hanks, who just needed a change. Anyone 60 years or older who is interested in coming just give me a call and I'll give you directions. You can come and see what a good time we have in fellowship with each other and enjoy a good meal. Also we plan a fun trip each summer.

Unfortunately we lost two of our seniors recently. Cleta Stoots and Sharon Storms, who both finished their lives well. Well is the right way for a Christian to close the final chapter of life's book on earth with faith, dignity and grace.

Another milestone has passed for me. On March 4 I turned 90 years old. My family came from Richmond to celebrate with me and the Womens Ministry at PHC Church also held a party for me. Both were wonderful occasions.

Other birthdays include Barry Carner and Earnie Blair. Happy Anniversary to Barry and Carolyn Carner.

The Women's Ministry at Austinville PHC Church meets on the 1st Tuesday of each month. Our motto is "Helping Others." The monthly food bank is still serving those who need a helping hand in these trying times.

A new public library is being planned and will be located in the old First Community Bank building in Ft. Chiswell. This will be a wonderful addition to our community and for Ft Chiswell Schools.

March is a time for renewed life and looking forward to Easter, the Resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

We will talk to you again in April.