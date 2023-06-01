Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A man is in custody on a malicious wounding charge after police say he struck a Marion Walmart employee with a machete Thursday morning.

The employee received minor injuries that did not require treatment, according to a release from the Marion Police Department.

Marion officers and Smyth deputies responded to the store around 8:15 a.m. to a report of a man carrying the machete in the parking lot. Once there, officers learned that the employee had been struck inside the store.

Officers quickly found the suspect, 31-year-old Robert Morley Bowden, of Marion, near the entrance of the shopping center, where he was taken into custody without incident.

According to the release, a motive for the assault is not clear at this time. Police do not believe Bowden and the employee were known to one another prior to the incident.

In addition to the malicious wounding charge, Bowden faces an additional petit larceny charge.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond at the regional jail in Abingdon.