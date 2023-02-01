Outstanding Young Agriculturalist competition applications accepted through March

The application deadline for high school juniors or seniors interested in competing for the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Outstanding Young Agriculturalist award is March 31.

The annual award recognizes youth for outstanding academic, community and agribusiness achievements. County-level winners will be notified in early May.

Points are awarded for academics, agriculture experience, leadership, an oral presentation and recommendations.

The state winner will receive a cash scholarship of $1,500 from Virginia Farm Credit Associations, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co. and the VFBF Young Farmers Committee. The runner-up will receive $500, and finalists will be awarded $250.

For complete rules and a registration form, visit bit.ly/3DnHclN or email kelly.roberts@vafb.com.