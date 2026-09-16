Edgar Allan Poe’s Afterlife Radio Show is coming soon to The Lincoln Theatre Sep 16, 2026 1 hr ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will host “Edgar Allan Poe’s Afterlife Radio Show,” a live stage production, on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m.kAm“%96 72E6 @7 J@FC 7FEFC6 :D :? J@FC 92?5D 2=@?6…”k^AmkAm%96 D6EE:?8 :D E96 `hb_D] t582C p==6? !@6 92D 4@>6 7@CE9 7C@> 9:D 8C2G6[ 244@>A2?:65 3J 2 >JDE6C:@FD 3=24< 42E[ E@ D2G6 9:D HC:EE6? H@C5 7C@> 2 DF77@42E:?8 562E9 C6?56C65 3J E96 =2E6DE E649?@=@8J[ E96 C25:@Pk^AmkAmy@:? !@6[ H9@ :D 56E6C>:?65 E@ 3C:?8 J@F 9:D E2=6D “:? E96 @?=J H2J E96 >@56C? >:?5 D66>D 42A23=6 @7 C646:G:?8 E96> – 3J D@F?5]”k^Am People are also reading… Smyth man accused of forging military document Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Virginia Tech's James Franklin values recruiting in Maryland Virginia Tech football rolls to win over Old Dominion Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Potential Hokie Johnson joins Indiana lawsuit in eligibility quest Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Kennedy Center board votes to close for renovations 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown kAmx? E9:D D62D@? @7 w2==@H66?[ 2F5:6?46 >6>36CD 2C6 6IA64E65 E@ 6IA6C:6?46 E96 A2DE[ E96 AC6D6?E[ 2?5 A6C92AD E96 7FEFC6 H:E9 E96 89@F=:D9 42DE[ =:G6 D@F?5 67764ED[ >FD:4[ 2?5 2 3:E @7 8@C6 :? E9:D =:G6 DE2865 C25:@ A=2J] p5>:DD:@? :D Sd[ 2?5 AC@4665D DFAA@CE E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJ]k^AmkAmt582C p==6? !@6’D p7E6C=:76 #25:@ $9@H :D 36:?8 3C@F89E E@ =:76 3J !2C:D9 !C@5F4E:@?D[ H9:49 H2D 4@?46:G65 :? E96 DAC:?8 @7 a_ae 3J E96 4@>>F?:EJ G@=F?E66CD[ 2CE:DED[ >FD:4:2?D 2?5 A6C7@C>6CD 2E r9C:DE tA:D4@A2= r9FC49 :? |2C:@?] %96:C 8@2= :D E@ FD6 E96:C 8:7ED 2?5 C6D@FC46D E@ 6?8286 H:E9 2?5 DFAA@CE E96 >2?J 6I46AE:@?2= 492C:E23=6 @C82?:K2E:@?D[ 2=@?8 H:E9 E96:C G@=F?E66CD 2?5 5@?@CD[ 2=C625J 2E H@C< :? E96 4@>>F?:EJ] %96:C 2:> :D E@ 4C62E6 2 G2C:6EJ @7 F?:BF6[ 7F?[ 2?5 6?828:?8 7F?5C2:D:?8 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ\3F:=5:?8 @AA@CEF?:E:6D] %96 !2DD %96 w2E %962E6C r@>A2?JVD AC6>:6C6 AC@5F4E:@? 2E %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 :D E96 7:CDE @7 >2?J @AA@CEF?:E:6D E@ 4@>6]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to… Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Having heard good and bad about data centers, a citizen asked members of the Board of Supervisors if they would put their name and seat behind… Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State Virginia football safety Brandyn Hillman had two interceptions, leading the No. 25 Cavaliers in their lopsided win over FCS Norfolk State on F…