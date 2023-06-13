Wytheville Community College recently presented Emeriti Awards to honor former faculty and staff members.

Gayle Lanter was selected as WCC’s 2023 Support Staff Emeritus. The recognition honors retired support staff personnel who served WCC for a minimum of 10 years and whose performance and contributions were meritorious.

Lanter was a dedicated WCC employee and a devoted member of the WCC support staff from May 1975, until her retirement in July 2015. Her longevity and commitment to WCC was admired, as was her helpful demeanor toward students and co-workers.

She began her WCC career as a clerk typist. Over the next four decades, she also served as an office services assistant in Admissions, a secretary in Engineering Tech/Math Division, an administrative and program specialist in Engineering Tech, a Library Practitioner I, and Library Specialist I.

Lanter served the college exceptionally well in the support staff role and worked to promote a positive, collaborative work environment. She worked diligently to support college initiatives and provided outstanding customer service to the college administration, faculty, staff, and students, with a willingness to help in any way possible with a positive attitude.

In addition, she participated in many aspects of the life of the college by serving on key standing committees, including the Safety and Security Committee and the Beautification Committee.