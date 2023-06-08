The Wythe Rhythm Competition Team from Lisa’s School of Performing Arts had a fantastic performance/competition season. At their first competition in Farmville, VA, they finished with 6 Elite Platinum Awards, 6 High Platinum Awards and 6 Platinum Awards. Six of their numbers placed 1st in their category, four placed 2nd, two placed 3rd, one placed 4th and one placed 5th. Two of the numbers received the Showoff and Showstopper special awards for outstanding numbers and Hannah Newberry received the High Score of the Day on her solo performance. Allie McGee and Joleigh Blankenship were named Showdown Dancers.

They also competed in Charleston, WV, and came home with 7 Power Platinum Awards, 9 Platinum Awards and 1 Elite Gold Award. Thirteen of their numbers placed in the top of their categories. They brought home 3 Bravo Awards and the Crowd Pleaser Award. Hannah Newberry was named, “Miss Teen Dance” and Sarah Osburn was a finalist for “Miss Senior Dance”.

These dancers also danced at several different county schools to share their love of dance with others. The majority of the team went to Washington, DC, in April to perform in the opening and finale numbers of the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade. They were selected by audition to perform live on TV.

The 22-23 Wythe Rhythm dancers are Piper Alexander, Hazel Arnold, Joleigh Blankenship, Haley Fox, Chloe Golliher, Morgan Johnson, Calla King, Jenna Lefler, Allie McGee, Haley Newberry, Hannah Newberry, Sarah Osburn and Allison Schmidt. The team instructors are Lisa Crowgey, Rachel Wilson and Mikayla Farthing Grimsley.

These dancers continue to share their talents with local performances. Their next performance will be on Tuesday, June 20, from 4:30 – 6:30 on the Main Stage at the Chautauqua Festival. All of the students from Lisa’s School of Performing Arts will be performing at the same time. Please join us!