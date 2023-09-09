Our American system of government was declared to be: “A government of the people, by the people, and for the people.” Instead it has become a government of the rich, by the elite, and for the corrupt. It is just what should have been expected. When you give power without proper checks and balances, it breeds corruption.

Look at the warning God gave to Israel when they wanted a king to rule over them rather than God.

1 Samuel 8:10-18 And Samuel told all the words of the LORD unto the people that asked of him a king. And he said, This will be the manner of the king that shall reign over you: He will take your sons, and appoint them for himself, for his chariots, and to be his horsemen; and some shall run before his chariots. And he will appoint him captains over thousands, and captains over fifties; and will set them to ear his ground, and to reap his harvest, and to make his instruments of war, and instruments of his chariots. And he will take your daughters to be confectionaries, and to be cooks, and to be bakers. And he will take your fields, and your vineyards, and your olive yards, even the best of them, and give them to his servants. And he will take the tenth of your seed, and of your vineyards, and give to his officers, and to his servants. And he will take your menservants, and your maidservants, and your goodliest young men, and your asses, and put them to his work. He will take the tenth of your sheep: and ye shall be his servants. And ye shall cry out in that day because of your king which ye shall have chosen you; and the LORD will not hear you in that day.

Notice that the king and the government take and do not give. If they do give (which describes our tax and spend mentality), the government has to take it from someone in order to give to someone else.

The Bible has information on any subject that is imaginable to man. We are told that there is nothing new under the sun. Everything that is going on has been going on for a long time. There are no new sins being created but some are finding innovative new ways to do the same old things and for the same old reasons.

Man is basically sinful in nature. Kids don’t need to be instructed in lying; it just comes natural for the devil is the father of all liars. Sin does not just happen it is cultivated. (James 1:12-15 Blessed is the man that endureth temptation: for when he is tried, he shall receive the crown of life, which the Lord hath promised to them that love him. Let no man say when he is tempted, I am tempted of God: for God cannot be tempted with evil, neither tempteth he any man: But every man is tempted, when he is drawn away of his own lust, and enticed. Then when lust hath conceived, it bringeth forth sin: and sin, when it is finished, bringeth forth death.)

In many cases it seems as though the Church has begun to remove the armor of God because compromise is easier than standing fast to the Word of God and his righteousness. The mission of the church is to bring truth because truth and only truth can set the captive free. If you have friends who believe a lie and you do nothing to give them the truth, will you not be asked WHY when the end shall come.

Why did you continue to enjoy the safety and life that you found in Christ while you watched as others were caught up in lies that bound them for an eternal hell?

We are not supposed to let the corruption of this present world overtake us and lull us into a spiritual sleep. We are to rise up with the mightiest weapon given to the Church and that is truth. ONLY the truth can set people free. Guns and swords are used to insight fear and to make people captives.

Whereas, TRUTH, sets the captive free.

Ezekiel 18:20 “The soul that sinneth, it shall die. The son shall not bear the iniquity of the father, neither shall the father bear the iniquity of the son: the righteousness of the righteous shall be upon him, and the wickedness of the wicked shall be upon him.”

Revelation 22:18-20 For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book: And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book. He which testifieth these things saith, Surely I come quickly. Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus.