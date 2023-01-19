Grand jurors meet in Wytheville

After meeting on Tuesday, Wythe County grand jurors handed down criminal indictments ranging from malicious wounding to embezzlement.

Those indicted will now stand trial in Wythe County Circuit Court where a judge or jury will decide if they’re found guilty or not guilty.

The grand jury also returned several direct indictments, which won’t be unsealed until the suspects are arrested.

The following indictments were not sealed:

Larry Mitchell Anderson, 59, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was indicted on charges of public records forgery (five counts) and identity theft.

Ryan James Balser, 37, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Ethan McKinley Blankenship, 22, of Wytheville was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Larry Ray Bomar, 30, of Rural Retreat was indicted on charges of auto theft and drug possession.

Sarah Ashley Brammer, 25, of Pulaski was indicted on an embezzlement charge.

Terrell Duchen Braxton, 30, of Wytheville was indicted on a charge of making a false statement on a criminal history consent form.

Thomas Brooks, 45, of Pulaski was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Earl Thomas Brown Jr., 43, of Radford was indicted on a firearm larceny charge.

Kenneth Jeffrey Brown, 46, of Coeburn was indicted on a driving while intoxicated-third or subsequent offense charge.

Dennis Lee Cales, 36, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of failing to register as a sex offender (two counts) and drug possession.

Jessica Marie Carter, 32, of Galax was indicted on a charge of making a false statement on a criminal history consent form.

Michael Justin Clemons, 46, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of drug possession and buying or receiving stolen property.

Amy Rebecca Cline, 41, of Austinville was indicted on a grand larceny charge.

Savannah Leigh Cox, 24, of Wytheville was indicted on a child endangerment charge.

Steven William Dalton, 33, of Wytheville was indicted on drug possession charge.

John Byron Davidson II, 32, of Wytheville was indicted on two drug possession charges.

Austin Blake Fisher, 30, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Peter Ratliff French, 59, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Charles Michael Funk, 28, of Marion was indicted on a felony eluding police charge.

Richard Adam Hamm, 44, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Tiffany Nicole Hicks, 35, of Max Meadows was indicted on four child endangerment charges.

Amber Dawn Holt, 44, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Stephanie Dawn Hortenberry, 32, of Max Meadows was indicted on an embezzlement charge.

Matthew Dominick Hurter, 25, of Wytheville was indicted on a child endangerment charge.

Jason Scott Justice, 35, of Princeton, West Virginia, was indicted on a DWI-third or subsequent offense charge.

Vincent Pernell Kyle, 53, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Sharon Lynn Lowery, 57, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

William Kenneth May Jr., 57, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Richard Darrell Maynor, 62, of Galax was indicted on an auto theft charge.

Dev Bhavesh Mehta, 21, of Dugspur was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Allen Melton, 39, of Max Meadows was indicted on charges of uttering a forged coin or bank note and drug possession.

Jorge Luis Olivares, 40, of Wytheville was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Desiree Marie Patton, 44, of Ivanhoe was indicted on two counts of uttering forged coin or bank notes.

James Ray Pulliam, 53, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Tony Layne Rash, 34, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

James Monroe Rudisill Sr., 59, of Speedwell was indicted on charges of drug possession (two counts) and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Chadwick Dixon Sayles, 39, of Max Meadows was indicted on a malicious wounding charge.

Kenneth Bryan Scott, 62, of Max Meadows was indicted on charges of malicious wounding and unlawful wounding in commission of a felony.

Amanda Marie Shaffer, 41, of Austinville was indicted on an embezzlement charge.

Travis Wayne Shockley, 36, of Max Meadows was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Charles Randolph Stroupe, 37, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Larry Edward Sylvester, 56, of Wytheville was indicted on a felony eluding police charge.

Jason Dean Turner, 32, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Billie Jo Viars, 52, of Max Meadows was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Audreanna Marie Walker, 23, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of drug possession and drug distribution.

Jacqueline Suzanne Wheeler, 40, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Aaron Brandon Wright, 37, of Dublin was indicted on a malicious wounding charge.

Adanna Rockelle York, 34, of Barren Springs was indicted on a charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Hunter Drake Young, 28, of Frankford, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of drug possession and possession of a gun with drugs.