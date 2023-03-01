Last November about 150 people gathered in Wytheville to tell state officials how important the Southwest Virginia Animal Health Lab is to farmers, veterinarians and others who work with animals.

Monday, state agriculture officials said they listened to those voices and are responding by announcing a new service in the region.

Since last fall, local officials and farmers have worried that the Southwest lab in Wytheville might be closed. At that time, they learned of a review of the state lab system that included a recommendation to have just one or two central labs in Virginia. The state now operates labs in Wytheville, Lynchburg, Harrisonburg and Warrenton. The report recommended that the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) develop a multi-year transition plan to shift to two state-of-the-art facilities in Harrisonburg and Blacksburg in collaboration with the Virginia Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.

Earlier this month, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors went on record opposing the lab’s closure.

During the board’s discussion, Supervisors’ Chair Charlie Atkins, who is also a farmer, noted that he was the first person to take a calf to the lab for a necropsy (a post-mortem exam on an animal) when it first opened.

These years later, Atkins said, “We need it…. There’s no doubt in my mind.” The lab, he said, is valuable to farmers, pet owners, even those with a backyard chicken flock.

The laboratory system provides regulatory and diagnostic testing for veterinarians, food manufacturers, agricultural animal producers, pet owners and other government program areas.

Monday, the VDACS announced that it is partnering with the Lincoln Memorial University Richard A. Gillespie College of Veterinary Medicine (LMU-CVM) in Harrogate, Tenn., to launch an additional laboratory service for Southwest Virginia livestock producers.

Through the partnership, LMU-CVM veterinarians will be able to perform on-farm necropsies on deceased livestock and poultry and submit tissue samples to the VDACS’ Regional Animal Health Laboratory (RAHL) in Wytheville for testing. This new service is in addition to the necropsy and testing that is already performed at the Wytheville RAHL. Samples may also be tested at the other VDACS’ RAHLs in Lynchburg, Warrenton, and Harrisonburg.

“This partnership provides a new low-cost field necropsy option to ensure producers and veterinarians in the western most portion of Virginia have access to animal health diagnostics. I would like to thank Dr. Stacy Anderson and everyone at LMU-CVM for their collaboration on this very important initiative,” said Joseph Guthrie, VDACS commissioner, in a news release. “During the recent laboratory listening sessions, we heard the needs of producers very clearly. This alliance and additional service strengthens the VDACS lab system and demonstrates our focus on the need for food animal necropsies in Southwest Virginia.”

The release said that the new service will help livestock with disease surveillance and support for owner herd health plans while eliminating the time and transportation cost of traveling to Wytheville.

It also noted that the Wytheville RAHL will continue to perform necropsies.

In addition, the release said, performing field necropsies adds to the veterinary curriculum of LMU-CVM.

“In addition to serving the local community, this partnership expands the classroom experience by providing our veterinary students with valuable field experience,” said Dr. Stacy Anderson, LMU-CVM Dean. “Partnerships such as this help to ensure the work force readiness of our veterinary graduates.”

Livestock producers may be charged by LMU-CVM for field service. The fee for necropsy sample testing and reporting is listed in the VDACS Office of Laboratory Services Test Fee Schedule. Livestock field necropsies are provided with the same level of quality and reporting timeliness as necropsies performed in the laboratory, the release said.