High School Roundup

  • 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Team;District;Overall

George Wythe;6-0;11-1

Auburn;6-1;12-3

Bland County;5-2;11-4

Fort Chiswell;2-4;5-8

Grayson County;1-4;2-8

Giles;1-5;3-8

Galax;1-6;1-12

GAME RESULTS--

Saturday Jan. 7

Giles 55, Hurley 42

Tuesday Jan. 10

Bland County 55, Fort Chiswell 50 (OT)

Galax 54, Giles 46

George Wythe 78, Grayson County 36

Wednesday Jan. 11

Narrows 83, Giles 68

Graham71, Galax 49

Alleghany NC 53, Grayson County 36

Thursday Jan. 12

Carroll County at Galax (ppd)

Friday Jan. 13

Bland County 64, Giles 53

George Wythe 91, Fort Chiswell 62

Auburn 74, Galax 41

Saturday Jan. 14

Craig County at Bland County (ppd)

Eastern Montgomery at Fort Chiswell (ppd)

UPCOMING GAME--

Friday Jan. 20

Galax at Bland County

BOYS BOX SCORES

BLAND COUNTY (4-2, 10-4) 55

Watters 2-8 0-0 4, James 7-20 5-5 20, Pauley 2-11 0-0 4, Nolley 2-5 0-0 6, Thompson 3-14 1-2 9, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Boone 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 3-8 1-1 8. TOTALS 21-72 7-8 55

FORT CHISWELL (2-3, 5-7) 50

Tomlinson 2 0-0 4, Billings 2 2-4 6, Kennedy 1 2-2 5, Selfe 3 3-3 9, Norris 8 0-0 19, Sutphin 1 0-0 2, Kelly 2 1-3 5, Stoots 0 0-0 0, Felts 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 19 8-12 50

Bland County;11;9;13;14;8;55

Fort Chiswell;13;10;13;11;3;50

3-point goals: James, Nolley 2, Thompson 2, Smith, Kennedy, Norris 3. BC 3-point shooting: (6-33). James 1-7, Pauley 0-3, Nolley 2-5, Thompson 2-12, Boone 0-1, Smith 1-5. BC rebounds: 36 (Pauley 12). BC assists: 7 (Watters 4). BC steals: 11 (James 5). BC blocked shots: 5 (Pauley 3). Total fouls: BC 13, FC 11. Fouled out: none. JV score: Fort Chiswell 46, Bland County 42.

*              *              *              *              *

BLAND COUNTY (5-2, 11-4) 64

Watters 0-1 0-0 0, James 6-11 2-5 14, Pauley 6-13 6-7 20, Nolley 2-8 1-1 5, Thompson 3-10 2-4 11, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Boone 3-6 4-5 11, Smith 1-5 0-0 3. TOTALS 21-57 15-22 64

GILES (1-5, 3-8) 53

Pennington 3 1-2 7, Hansen 6 2-5 15, Williams 0 0-0 0, Simpkins 1 0-0 2, Miller 3 2-4 8, Gillespie 0 0-0 0, Price 2 1-2 5, Reed 0 0-0 0, Farrell 1 3-4 5, Munsey 0 0-0 0, Wilcoxson 4 1-2 11, Wallace 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 20 10-19 53

Bland County;11;17;12;24;--64

Giles;5;11;20;17;--53

3-point goals: Pauley 2, Thompson 3, Boone, Smith, Hansen, Wilcoxson 2. BC 3-point shooting: (7-19) James 0-1, Pauley 2-4, Nolley 0-2, Thompson 3-6, Boone 1-1, Smith 1-5. BC rebounds: 33 (Pauley 8). BC assists: 12 (James 7). BC steals: 6 (Thompson 3). BC blocked shots: 2 (Thompson 2). Total fouls: BC 13, Giles 19. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 39, Giles 22.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Team;District;Overall

George Wythe;6-0;10-2

Fort Chiswell;4-1;8-6

Galax;5-2;8-5

Auburn;2-4;5-9

Bland County;2-5;7-8

Grayson County;1-4;5-8

Giles;0-4;0-11

GAME RESULTS--

Monday Jan. 9

Auburn 42, Glenvar 38

Tuesday Jan. 10

Fort Chiswell 61, Bland County 36

George Wythe 61, Grayson County 19

Galax 48, Giles 28

Wednesday Jan. 11

George Wythe 58, Craig County 16

Grayson County 53, Alleghany NC 39

Lebanon 65, Fort Chiswell 55

Auburn 57, Covington 23

Thursday Jan. 12

Eastern Montgomery 50, Bland County 25

Friday Jan. 13

Bland County 46, Giles 43

George Wythe 41, Fort Chiswell 30

Galax 39, Auburn 24

Saturday Jan. 14

Craig County at Bland County (ppd)

UPCOMING GAME--

Friday Jan. 20

Galax at Bland County

GIRLS BOX SCORES

BLAND COUNTY (1-5, 6-7) 36

Rasnake 0-1 1-2 1, Dillow 3-7 0-0 6, D. Sanders 4-11 1-2 9, Sandlin 0-6 1-2 1, B. Sanders 2-4 2-2 6, C. Tindall 2-7 2-7 8, Collins 0-0 0-2 0, Crigger 0-2 0-0 0, Meadows 2-4 1-2 5. TOTALS 13-42 8-19 36

FORT CHISWELL (4-0, 8-4) 61

Brown 4 0-0 10, M. King 1 0-0 3, Caldwell 0 0-0 0, K. King 7 1-3 16, Jackson 7 3-4 20, Akers 1 2-2 4, Viars 0 1-2 1, Robinson 1 2-2 5, Dalton 0 0-0 0, Adams 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 22 9-13 61

Bland County;9;12;4;11;--36

Fort Chiswell;15;24;10;12;--61

3-point goals: C. Tindall 2, Brown 2, M. King, K. King, Jackson 3, Robinson. BC 3-point shooting: (2-6) Rasnake 0-1, C. Tindall 2-4, Meadows 0-1. BC rebounds: 33 (Sandlin 9, B. Sanders 9). BC assists: 9 (Rasnake 2, C. Tindall 2, Meadows 2). BC steals: 11 (C. Tindall 6). BC blocked shots: 6 (D. Sanders 3). Total fouls: BC 14, FC 17. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 49, Fort Chiswell 39.

*              *              *              *              *

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (13-2) 50

Underwood 7 3-4 18, Bower 0 0-0 0, Bruce 7 5-9 20, Boone 2 1-1 5, Felty 1 1-2 3, Roupe 0 0-0 0, Akers 1 0-1 2, Mirolli 1 0-0 2, Gadd 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 19 10-17 50

BLAND COUNTY (6-8) 25

A. Rasnake 0-3 0-0 0, C. Tindall 2-5 1-2 6, B. Sanders 1-1 0-0 2, Sandlin 1-2 0-0 2, Dillow 3-8 0-0 7, Collins 0-1 0-0 0, Crigger 0-3 2-2 2, Meadows 0-4 2-2 2, D. Sanders 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 1-6 0-0 2, M. Rasnake 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 9-36 5-6 25

Eastern Montgomery;8;13;17;12;--50

Bland County;18;2;3;2;--25

3-point goals: Underwood, Bruce, C. Tindall, Dillow. BC 3-point shooting: (2-8) A. Rasnake 0-1, C. Tindall 1-3, Dillow 1-3, Thompson 0-1. BC rebounds: 26 (D. Sanders 7). BC assists: 6 (A. Rasnake 2, M. Rasnake 2). BC steals: 7 (A. Rasnake 2). BC blocked shots: 5 (D. Sanders 4). Total fouls: EM 8, BC 18. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 40, Eastern Montgomery 28.

*              *              *              *              *

BLAND COUNTY (2-5, 7-8) 46

A. Rasnake 0-2 4-4 4, C. Tindall 1-5 2-2 4, B. Sanders 0-5 4-6 4, Sandlin 3-11 0-2 6, Dillow 4-11 0-0 8, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Crigger 1-3 0-0 2, Meadows 4-13 2-4 10, D. Sanders 2-5 4-6 8, M. Rasnake 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS 15-57 16-24 46

GILES (0-4, 0-11) 43

Simmons 0 0-0 0, Frazier 3 2-5 8, Mitcham 5 0-3 12, Bowles 2 1-2 6, Lane 4 0-0 11, Gusler 0 0-0 0, Douthat 1 0-0 3, A. Price 0 0-2 0, M. Price 1 0-0 3. TOTALS 16 3-13 43

Bland County;7;18;14;7;--46

Giles;15;5;12;11;--43

3-point goals: Mitcham 2, Bowles, Lane 3, Douthat, M. Price. BC 3-point shooting: (0-3) C. Tindall 0-1, Dillow 0-1, Meadows 0-1. BC rebounds: 40 (D. Sanders 10). BC assists: 12 (M. Rasnake 4). BC steals: 15 (Sandlin 4). BC blocked shots: 4 (D. Sanders 4). Total fouls: BC 13, Giles 19. JV score: Giles 27, Bland County 26.

