High School Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Team;District;Overall
George Wythe;6-0;11-1
Auburn;6-1;12-3
Bland County;5-2;11-4
Fort Chiswell;2-4;5-8
Grayson County;1-4;2-8
Giles;1-5;3-8
Galax;1-6;1-12
GAME RESULTS--
Saturday Jan. 7
Giles 55, Hurley 42
Tuesday Jan. 10
Bland County 55, Fort Chiswell 50 (OT)
Galax 54, Giles 46
George Wythe 78, Grayson County 36
Wednesday Jan. 11
Narrows 83, Giles 68
Graham71, Galax 49
Alleghany NC 53, Grayson County 36
Thursday Jan. 12
Carroll County at Galax (ppd)
Friday Jan. 13
Bland County 64, Giles 53
George Wythe 91, Fort Chiswell 62
Auburn 74, Galax 41
Saturday Jan. 14
Craig County at Bland County (ppd)
Eastern Montgomery at Fort Chiswell (ppd)
UPCOMING GAME--
Friday Jan. 20
Galax at Bland County
BOYS BOX SCORES
BLAND COUNTY (4-2, 10-4) 55
Watters 2-8 0-0 4, James 7-20 5-5 20, Pauley 2-11 0-0 4, Nolley 2-5 0-0 6, Thompson 3-14 1-2 9, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Boone 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 3-8 1-1 8. TOTALS 21-72 7-8 55
FORT CHISWELL (2-3, 5-7) 50
Tomlinson 2 0-0 4, Billings 2 2-4 6, Kennedy 1 2-2 5, Selfe 3 3-3 9, Norris 8 0-0 19, Sutphin 1 0-0 2, Kelly 2 1-3 5, Stoots 0 0-0 0, Felts 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 19 8-12 50
Bland County;11;9;13;14;8;55
Fort Chiswell;13;10;13;11;3;50
3-point goals: James, Nolley 2, Thompson 2, Smith, Kennedy, Norris 3. BC 3-point shooting: (6-33). James 1-7, Pauley 0-3, Nolley 2-5, Thompson 2-12, Boone 0-1, Smith 1-5. BC rebounds: 36 (Pauley 12). BC assists: 7 (Watters 4). BC steals: 11 (James 5). BC blocked shots: 5 (Pauley 3). Total fouls: BC 13, FC 11. Fouled out: none. JV score: Fort Chiswell 46, Bland County 42.
* * * * *
BLAND COUNTY (5-2, 11-4) 64
Watters 0-1 0-0 0, James 6-11 2-5 14, Pauley 6-13 6-7 20, Nolley 2-8 1-1 5, Thompson 3-10 2-4 11, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Boone 3-6 4-5 11, Smith 1-5 0-0 3. TOTALS 21-57 15-22 64
GILES (1-5, 3-8) 53
Pennington 3 1-2 7, Hansen 6 2-5 15, Williams 0 0-0 0, Simpkins 1 0-0 2, Miller 3 2-4 8, Gillespie 0 0-0 0, Price 2 1-2 5, Reed 0 0-0 0, Farrell 1 3-4 5, Munsey 0 0-0 0, Wilcoxson 4 1-2 11, Wallace 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 20 10-19 53
Bland County;11;17;12;24;--64
Giles;5;11;20;17;--53
3-point goals: Pauley 2, Thompson 3, Boone, Smith, Hansen, Wilcoxson 2. BC 3-point shooting: (7-19) James 0-1, Pauley 2-4, Nolley 0-2, Thompson 3-6, Boone 1-1, Smith 1-5. BC rebounds: 33 (Pauley 8). BC assists: 12 (James 7). BC steals: 6 (Thompson 3). BC blocked shots: 2 (Thompson 2). Total fouls: BC 13, Giles 19. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 39, Giles 22.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Team;District;Overall
George Wythe;6-0;10-2
Fort Chiswell;4-1;8-6
Galax;5-2;8-5
Auburn;2-4;5-9
Bland County;2-5;7-8
Grayson County;1-4;5-8
Giles;0-4;0-11
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Jan. 9
Auburn 42, Glenvar 38
Tuesday Jan. 10
Fort Chiswell 61, Bland County 36
George Wythe 61, Grayson County 19
Galax 48, Giles 28
Wednesday Jan. 11
George Wythe 58, Craig County 16
Grayson County 53, Alleghany NC 39
Lebanon 65, Fort Chiswell 55
Auburn 57, Covington 23
Thursday Jan. 12
Eastern Montgomery 50, Bland County 25
Friday Jan. 13
Bland County 46, Giles 43
George Wythe 41, Fort Chiswell 30
Galax 39, Auburn 24
Saturday Jan. 14
Craig County at Bland County (ppd)
UPCOMING GAME--
Friday Jan. 20
Galax at Bland County
GIRLS BOX SCORES
BLAND COUNTY (1-5, 6-7) 36
Rasnake 0-1 1-2 1, Dillow 3-7 0-0 6, D. Sanders 4-11 1-2 9, Sandlin 0-6 1-2 1, B. Sanders 2-4 2-2 6, C. Tindall 2-7 2-7 8, Collins 0-0 0-2 0, Crigger 0-2 0-0 0, Meadows 2-4 1-2 5. TOTALS 13-42 8-19 36
FORT CHISWELL (4-0, 8-4) 61
Brown 4 0-0 10, M. King 1 0-0 3, Caldwell 0 0-0 0, K. King 7 1-3 16, Jackson 7 3-4 20, Akers 1 2-2 4, Viars 0 1-2 1, Robinson 1 2-2 5, Dalton 0 0-0 0, Adams 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 22 9-13 61
Bland County;9;12;4;11;--36
Fort Chiswell;15;24;10;12;--61
3-point goals: C. Tindall 2, Brown 2, M. King, K. King, Jackson 3, Robinson. BC 3-point shooting: (2-6) Rasnake 0-1, C. Tindall 2-4, Meadows 0-1. BC rebounds: 33 (Sandlin 9, B. Sanders 9). BC assists: 9 (Rasnake 2, C. Tindall 2, Meadows 2). BC steals: 11 (C. Tindall 6). BC blocked shots: 6 (D. Sanders 3). Total fouls: BC 14, FC 17. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 49, Fort Chiswell 39.
* * * * *
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (13-2) 50
Underwood 7 3-4 18, Bower 0 0-0 0, Bruce 7 5-9 20, Boone 2 1-1 5, Felty 1 1-2 3, Roupe 0 0-0 0, Akers 1 0-1 2, Mirolli 1 0-0 2, Gadd 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 19 10-17 50
BLAND COUNTY (6-8) 25
A. Rasnake 0-3 0-0 0, C. Tindall 2-5 1-2 6, B. Sanders 1-1 0-0 2, Sandlin 1-2 0-0 2, Dillow 3-8 0-0 7, Collins 0-1 0-0 0, Crigger 0-3 2-2 2, Meadows 0-4 2-2 2, D. Sanders 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 1-6 0-0 2, M. Rasnake 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 9-36 5-6 25
Eastern Montgomery;8;13;17;12;--50
Bland County;18;2;3;2;--25
3-point goals: Underwood, Bruce, C. Tindall, Dillow. BC 3-point shooting: (2-8) A. Rasnake 0-1, C. Tindall 1-3, Dillow 1-3, Thompson 0-1. BC rebounds: 26 (D. Sanders 7). BC assists: 6 (A. Rasnake 2, M. Rasnake 2). BC steals: 7 (A. Rasnake 2). BC blocked shots: 5 (D. Sanders 4). Total fouls: EM 8, BC 18. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 40, Eastern Montgomery 28.
* * * * *
BLAND COUNTY (2-5, 7-8) 46
A. Rasnake 0-2 4-4 4, C. Tindall 1-5 2-2 4, B. Sanders 0-5 4-6 4, Sandlin 3-11 0-2 6, Dillow 4-11 0-0 8, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Crigger 1-3 0-0 2, Meadows 4-13 2-4 10, D. Sanders 2-5 4-6 8, M. Rasnake 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS 15-57 16-24 46
GILES (0-4, 0-11) 43
Simmons 0 0-0 0, Frazier 3 2-5 8, Mitcham 5 0-3 12, Bowles 2 1-2 6, Lane 4 0-0 11, Gusler 0 0-0 0, Douthat 1 0-0 3, A. Price 0 0-2 0, M. Price 1 0-0 3. TOTALS 16 3-13 43
Bland County;7;18;14;7;--46
Giles;15;5;12;11;--43
3-point goals: Mitcham 2, Bowles, Lane 3, Douthat, M. Price. BC 3-point shooting: (0-3) C. Tindall 0-1, Dillow 0-1, Meadows 0-1. BC rebounds: 40 (D. Sanders 10). BC assists: 12 (M. Rasnake 4). BC steals: 15 (Sandlin 4). BC blocked shots: 4 (D. Sanders 4). Total fouls: BC 13, Giles 19. JV score: Giles 27, Bland County 26.