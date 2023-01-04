Reader urges caution when discussing mental illness

Upon reading the front page article “Records: Edward's gun rights revoked,” I found several problematic takes about people who suffer from mental illness. As someone who lost gun rights after a temporary detention order, I find the suggestion in the article by Tom Scott exceptionally dangerous. So often in the media cycle when something heinous occurs, otherwise intelligent pundits and reporters jump on the idea that actions like these are the result of “mental illness.”

I attempted suicide before receiving psychiatric care, a diagnosis of major depression, and the help to begin the journey of recovery I've been on for six years. Those of us who suffer with mental illness are not dangerous because we have depression, bi-polar, substance use, or any other disorder. We are your friends, your neighbors, your family, and members of your community who all too often suffer alone and in silence because of the stigma attached to our illnesses.

Our focus should be on two things: Righting the wrongs done by people who seek to harm others and finding ways to support one another through our needs. Mental illness takes a heavy toll on our society, and no greater hardship is faced than those who fight mental illness and substance use disorder every day. Take this day to ask a loved one how they are doing, especially through the holidays and winter when depression are the worst. End the stigma and be a light for someone so they can stop suffering in the dark.

Ryan Boone

Marion, Va.