Wasps women best Lees-McRae

The Emory & Henry College women’s basketball team earned its first win of the season Thursday evening, beating Lees-McRae College by a 63-50 score at Williams Gymnasium. The Wasps outscored the Bobcats by a 36-18 margin in the second half on their way to the victory. E&H jumped out to a 7-1 lead at the 7:27 mark of the opening period. The Bobcats clawed their way back into the game, tying things up at 11-11 thanks to a 10-4 run that covered 3:45. The Wasps scored the final five points of the quarter to hold a 16-11 advantage through 10 minutes of play.

The two teams traded baskets through the first five minutes of the second frame with Emory & Henry ahead, 25-22. Lees-McRae finished on a 10-2 run to take a 32-27 lead into the locker room.

Coming out of the half, the Bobcats extended their lead to eight (35-27) with 9:42 on the clock, but a 14-1 run by the Wasps flipped the momentum as they went back up, 41-36, with 96 seconds left in the third to lead 41-38 with one stanza to go.

- In the fourth, Emory & Henry used a 14-2 run to make it a double-digit contest at 54-40 with 4:20 to play. LMC would get no closer than 11 the rest of the way as the Wasps cruised to the 63-50 win.

 Redshirt freshman forward Breanna Yarber of Meadowview led the way with 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists.

