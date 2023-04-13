Happy birthday to Homer Carty and Mel Stitton on April 17, Peggy White on April 18, Emma Bradberry on April 19, Lucas Carter on April 21, and Jody Burnett on April 22.

Happy anniversary to Danny and Margie DeWilde on April 22.

The Rev. Doug Silvers’ message on Good Friday was “The Lamb’s Sacrifice” with Scripture from Revelation 6:12-17 and Matthew 27:46. The choir’s special was “Were You There?” This song had several reading parts in it.

The Rev. Joe Mack Taylor was in charge of our sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. Then we had a nice breakfast with Sunday school at 9 a.m. The Rev. Doug Silvers had our Eastern message at 10 a.m. The choir’s special was an Easter medley. The flowers on the altar were in honor of Clayton Hounshell and in loving memory of Dot and Bill Umberger by Buster and Barbara Hounshell. Several other Easter flowers decorated our sanctuary. These were in honor or in memory of loved ones.

The United Women in Faith will meet in the fellowship hall on Thursday, April 27, at 5:15 p.m.

I enjoyed having supper with Rose, Justin, Jayden and Eli on Easter.

I delivered food from the church to Agape Food Pantry on Monday afternoon.

There will be a called meeting of the Mt. Pleasant Community Cemetery Association on Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall. This will be an opening meeting.

Jayden spent the night with me on Tuesday.

We had some cold and frosty mornings on the weekend. Also there was a lot of rain on Friday, April 7.

Riddle

Q: What happens when you use a deer-shaped cookie cutter?

A: You get cookie doe.

Quote: “Even if we don’t make TV an idol, too often it makes us idle.”

Bible verse: “Then Jesus told him, ‘You believe because you have seen me. Blessed are those who believe without seeing me.’” John 20:29.