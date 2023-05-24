The Wytheville meeting center played host to the Titans of the Cage 33 event last Saturday.

Fans from Wythe County, across the region and surrounding states were treated to a night of high-spirited and crowd-pleasing mixed martial arts bouts. Several states were represented with fighters not only from Virginia, but also, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia along with their fans who followed them to Wytheville to support their respective teams, as well as staying in local hotels and eating at local restaurants before and following the event. The event was sanctioned by United Combat Arts licensed by the state of Virginia, DPOR.

The evening was filled with highly competitive match ups with nine fights going to decision.

The main event of the evening saw the lightweight belt change hands, when Scotty “The Strawberry Badger” Everhart applied a heel hook submission to Daniel Wilkins to become the new champion.

Chris Hamlett claimed the vacant light heavyweight title by defeating Brandon Webb by medical stoppage.

James Huffman earned the bantamweight title via arm bar submission over Jonathan Freeman.

And in the last title fight, Benny Inetanbor of Charlotte, North Carolina, wrestled the welterweight title away from Lewis Glover of Georgia in a five-round decision.

In a much-anticipated kickboxing contest between regional professional fighters, Derick Lambert of Princeton, West Virginia, earned the decision over Antwon “Rumble” Curtis of Roanoke.

Other highlights included 18-year-old Alijah Webb of Ring Combat Sports who won his debut fight in 1 minute, 19 seconds by rear naked choke.

Cory Brewster of Ring Combat Sports had the fastest finish of the night, winning in only 16 seconds, after a huge slam, followed up by devastating ground and pound strikes.

Other big winners on the night included Trenton Cecil by second round TKO.

Hunter Peeler of Lincolnton, North Carolina, got the win by first round arm bar.

Joseph Wagner of Ring Combat Sports took home a grueling three round decision win, and Brant Thomas recorded a second round win via guillotine choke.

In the performance of the night awards, there were so many highly entertaining fights that there were three winners of the “fight of the night” awards.

First was Kyshon Lee vs. Elijah Gardner which was a three-round war with Gardner winning the decision.

Hannah Ross vs. Morelia Trinidad also got in on the fight of the night awards in a back-and-forth fight that saw Ross win by guillotine choke.

Lastly, it was Addison Hendry vs. Nyzaiah King who fought a very high-paced fight with great skill being displayed by each fighter, with Hendry coming away with the decision victory.

Submission of the night went to Hunter Peeler who won via first round arm bar.

Knockout of the night honors went to Anthony Roberts for a left hook to the liver that put his opponent down for the count.

The following youth and adult competitors participated on the prelims card for the purpose of gaining some experience; Pedro Jimenez, Dustin Brewster, Colt Gibson, Chanler Wimmer, Brody Lowe, Austin Sayers, Will Wilson and Tyler Mills.

Titans of the Cage plans to return to the Wytheville meeting center on October 21, 2023 for its next event. Keep up with all the latest fight news by visiting the Titans of the Cage facebook page.