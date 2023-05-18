Happy birthday to Robin Snavely on May 22, Tammy Sharitz and Jean Cook on May 23, Sandy Thomas on May 25, Carolyn Kidd on May 26, and Terry Repass on May 27.

Happy anniversary to Trent and Colleen McMillion on May 21, and David and Emily Davis on May 22.

The Rev. Doug Silvers’ message on Sunday morning was “The Hands-on Ministry of Moms” based on Proverbs 31:31. Mildred Stafford and Tammy Sharitz sang a special song. Emily Davis gave us some funny tidbits about moms. A Mother’s Day bulletin included our special moms either in honor or in memory. Pictures were taken of moms; there were door prizes, and each mom got to take home a very pretty miniature flower arrangement. Thanks to everyone who made this a very nice morning.

Church basement cleanup day was held on Saturday morning to begin to get ready for our yard sale (in basement) on July 14 and 15. Thanks to all who helped with this – especially our three young people.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Billy Marshall.

Missy and I had lunch together on Friday, May 12.

My recent visitors have been Rose, Justin, Jayden, Eli, Rachel, Missy, James and J.D. Missy brought me supper on Mother’s day and then Justin fixed a meal for Rose and me on Monday in honor of Mother’s Day.

Quote: “Be a good listener, but be careful who you listen to.”

Riddle

Q: What do you say to a boomerang on its birthday?

A: “Many happy returns.”

Bible verse: “He will once again fill your mouth with laughter and your lips with shouts of joy.” Job 8:21.

We had a very bad storm on Tuesday evening. It is pretty today (Wednesday).