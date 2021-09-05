3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $249,000

Beautifully kept spacious home on a 5 acre lot. This well maintained home sets inside a lot lined with trees and occasional wildlife wondering through. A great place for peace and tranquility with 5 acres to roam and enjoy nature. The property also has a large 3 car garage with a second floor ready to be converted into a game room or guest area for visiting relatives. Everything has been kept in working order with a new dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is a yearly maintenance of $100 for road up keep. If you want room with privacy you can't go wrong here. Century Link available, buyer or buyers agent need to verify speeds and service to home. Sellers will only consider offers in writing with preapproval or proof of funds.