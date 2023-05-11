Convicted of similar charges last year in Russell County, a Lebanon man added a Wythe County felony drug conviction to his record this week.

Antonne Jervon Day, 42, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to possessing drugs with the intent to distribute stemming from an Aug. 1, 2021, car crash on Interstate 81.

According to court records, a state trooper found Day’s Oldsmobile against the guardrail at the southbound 82.7 miler marker.

He said Day was sitting on the guardrail.

“He was slurring his speech and was unsteady,” the trooper wrote in a criminal complaint.

The vehicle, which didn’t belong to Day, was towed, and the officer said he saw a baggie of suspected methamphetamine on the floorboard.

Day was also charged with driving while intoxicated, not having a driver’s license and possessing with the intent to distribute more than 10 grams of meth.

As part of a plea agreement, the commonwealth dropped those three charges on Wednesday.

Day was sentenced to serve five years in prison, which will be added to the three years he got in Russell County.

After his release, he’ll be on probation for two years, during which time he’ll waive his Fourth Amendment protections against police searches and seizures.

In Russell County, Day pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute. His criminal history also includes charges of violating his probation and forging a public record, according to court documents.

He’s being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.