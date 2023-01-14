Celebration to mark Smyth company's 60th anniversary

Next Thursday, HS Williams Co. will celebrate its 60th anniversary at a Smyth County After Hours event.

For 60 years HS Williams has been an industry leader in industrial and commercial pre-engineered metal building and building systems. They have worked on projects along the entire eastern United States, while headquartered in Smyth County.

The Smyth County Chamber of Commerce will host the milestone celebration with hors d’oeuvre and a cash bar.

The celebration will be held Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. at the General Francis Marion Hotel in downtown Marion.

To RSVP, call the commerce at 276-783-3161 or email info@smythchamber.org.