An investigation into a Monday evening collision in which two juveniles were struck by a pickup truck in front of Macado's in Marion has concluded and the matter will be turned over to Smyth County Commonwealth's Attorney Roy Evans for review.

Marion Police and emergency crews were dispatched to the East Main Street location just before 6 p.m. Both juveniles, ages 10 and eight, were transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center with orthopedic injuries, according to a release from the Town of Marion.

A crash reconstruction performed by Virginia State Police shut down that section of the road for about two hours before the scene was cleared around 8 p.m.

Few details were available by press time on Tuesday. Marion Police Chief John Clair said state police, which took over the investigation Monday night, would turn their findings over to Evans, who will decide whether or not charges will be placed against the driver.