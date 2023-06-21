Rain fell at the Draper Valley Golf Course on Tuesday but failed to dampen the spirits of 63 junior players in the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour tournament at Draper Valley. A 40 minute delay did occur early in the morning, but otherwise, the aspiring players trudged through the soggy turf with positive attitudes and smiles on their faces. The popular course alongside I-81 held up quite well in the conditions and served as a gracious host to the young golfers.

Named after title sponsor, BRJGT board member and rules official Steve Lilly, the tournament was the second in a series of seven events providing the opportunity to demonstrate deft skill in the sport, but more, serving as a platform to practice and develop sportsmanship and character skills, traits necessary for good citizenship in any community. “Playing in the adverse conditions was really a good opportunity to practice performing when surroundings aren’t ideal. Rather than gripe about the weather, the players had to adjust and attempt to do their best.” (Quote from Dewayne Belcher, Director of Tour Operations)

Here are the results:

17-18 Age Group Par 72 6846 Yards

Grace Addison of Abingdon shot an impressive round of 1 under par 71 to win the age group. The soon to be Radford University Highlander birdied 2 out of the first 3 holes and then made 15 consecutive pars to take the title by nine shots. Addison commented, “I had fun with challenge of the wet conditions. It was a day when you can’t be too hard on yourself, so I just tried to stay positive.” Making 15 consecutive would prove that she did stay positive. Ryne Bond of Floyd finished second with a score of 80. Bond made the turn at 1 under 35 but had some misfortune of the inward nine that proved to be the difference. Brody Shull of Radford, VA was 3rd at 83.

15-16 Age Group Par 72 6412 Yards

Ryan Highfield of Blacksburg defeated Harris Camp of Roanoke on the 3rd hole of a sudden-death play-off to win the age group. Highfield and Harris posted scores of 77 before heading to the play-off. After making pars on the tricky 10th and difficult 11th holes, Highfield emerged the victor with another par on 12. Isaiah Cantrell of Floyd and Rocky Frye of Bramwell, West Virginia, tied for 3rd with scores of 83.

13-14 Age Group Par 72 5467 Yards

Brody Thomas of Glade Spring won the age group with a score of 79. That was just enough to claim the victory prize ahead of Evan Singleton of Pulaski and Tyler Stover of Beckley, West Virginia, who tied for second with scores of 80.

10-12 Age Group Par 34 2119 Yards

Seth Alba of Blacksburg captured the age group title with a score of 39. Alba had only pars and bogeys on his scorecard allowing him to win by 2 shots over four other players. Graham Camp of Roanoke, Liam Smith of Elliston Adrian Wallace of Floyd, and Josiah Underwood of Floyd all posted scores of 41.

9 and Under Age Group Par 34 1669 Yards

Colton Caudill of Wytheville shot 40 and won the age group. Tillman Evans of Radford was second with a score of 44. Silas Edmonds of Wytheville was third at 45.

The Tour continues next week with stops at Fincastle in Bluefield, Virginia, on Monday June 26 and Wytheville Golf Club on Thursday, June 29.