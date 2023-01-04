Saltville woman in custody following Wendesday morning pursuit

A Saltville woman is being held without bond following a Wednesday morning pursuit with Smyth County deputies.

According to a release from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office the pursuit lasted about 15 minutes and took deputies on secondary roads in the Riverside, Thomas Bridge and Sugar Grove sections of the county.

The chase came to an end after deputies deployed spike strips to deflate the tires. The release said no injuries or property damage was reported.

The vehicle, a 2013 Toyota, was reported stolen out of Saltville late yesterday.

Elizabeth Catherine Davis, 39, was taken into custody, charged with failure to stop for law enforcement, motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Davis is scheduled for a court appearance Jan.19.