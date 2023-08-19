Back in late spring, Norman Hyde, video production manager at Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, reached out to me regarding our Southwest Virginia 4-H Tractor Club. We are friends on social media and I have worked with Norm on several projects over my 24 years in Extension. He was particularly interested in the CO-OP Tractor the club had restored and was in the process of giving away.

He was curious how many clubs like ours existed in Virginia, to which I replied that, to my knowledge, we were the only one. One thing led to another and Norm asked if he could perhaps do a story on our club for his television and YouTube show, Real Virginia, which is aired nationally via RFD-TV.

He wanted to know what the club had coming up that might make a good feature story and we agreed that the Toy Tractor Display Contest we held at the Rich Valley Fair would be an excellent backdrop to highlight the club’s work.

Barry Ridgeway of Ridgeway Productions contacted me about coming out to cover the contest as well as get some footage of the CO-OP Tractor (which was donated back to the club by the winning person) among other club projects and activities.

Barry is a freelance videographer from the Richmond area and was super easy to work with on the project. He and his son Adam came out to the fair on Aug. 1 and 2 to shoot the displays and judging as well as interview the participants and judges.

Barry and Adam (who is an accomplished stop action video producer in his own right) are presently compiling the footage and information on the club and their work should air on RFD-TV as well as the Real Virginia YouTube channel sometime in September! You can learn exactly when the show will air by following the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/swvatractorclub/.

Speaking of our Tractor Display Contest, the following are the results of this year’s event. All of our entries were deemed to be blue ribbon quality and several age category winners were selected by a single point.

Our winners were:

Division I — Hasten Campbell and Izzy Reynolds;

Division II—Hallie Campbell;

Division III—Clay Brewer;

Division IV—Olivia Bryant and Emory Jones;

Division V — Will Henley.

Olivia Bryant won the People’s Choice Award and the Martin Brothers won the “Andy’s Choice” award for their depictions of haymaking and fuel/maintenance work.

Hallie won the 1:16 “Best” Award and Hasten had the “Most Loved” Award.

The contest also served as a recruiting tool and we added to our ranks, drawing 4-Hers from Washington and Russell counties who were at the fair to exhibit project calves. If you have young children or grandchildren who might be interested in our club and activities, please reach out to us at 276-783-5175.

Upcoming EventsAug. 22—VQA Sale.

Aug. 28—VQA Steer Take-Up.

Aug. 30—VQA Heifer Take Up.

Sept. 22-24—Chilhowie Apple Festival.

Sept. 26—VQA Sale.

Oct. 6-7—Beef Boot Camp (Registration by Sept. 30 required!)

Oct. 11—Ag Field Day for 4th Grade, WL Hanger.

Oct. 31—VQA Sale.

Dec. 6—VQA Sale.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.