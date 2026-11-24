Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Correspondent Nov 24, 2026 9 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH NEWS – Mt. 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