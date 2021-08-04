3 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $209,900

Beautiful large town home conveniently located near schools, shopping and other amenities. This home offers much more than your average town home. 3 bedrooms with potential of 5, 4.5 baths. Oversized master suite with his and hers baths and dressing rooms. Large living and dining area, coffee bar and your very own elevator. 3 floors of living space and abundant storage. Multi level deck to the rear of the home with views of East River Mountain.