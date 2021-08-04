 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $209,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $209,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $209,900

Beautiful large town home conveniently located near schools, shopping and other amenities. This home offers much more than your average town home. 3 bedrooms with potential of 5, 4.5 baths. Oversized master suite with his and hers baths and dressing rooms. Large living and dining area, coffee bar and your very own elevator. 3 floors of living space and abundant storage. Multi level deck to the rear of the home with views of East River Mountain.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police nab carjacker
Latest Headlines

Police nab carjacker

A Maryland man eager to pick his girlfriend up from a Tennessee jail is facing a felony carjacking charge after he forced a juvenile out of he…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics