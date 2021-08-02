 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $124,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $124,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $124,000

Located on a corner lot, this townhouse with freshly painted walls, tons of storage, and a wood burning fireplace is ready for its new owners! Don't miss out on this beautiful home, call and schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police nab carjacker
Latest Headlines

Police nab carjacker

A Maryland man eager to pick his girlfriend up from a Tennessee jail is facing a felony carjacking charge after he forced a juvenile out of he…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics