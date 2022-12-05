All-MED, All-Region 1C volleyball honors announced

Following Auburn’s fourth straight Class 1 volleyball state championship, the Eagles dominated the voting for the All-MED and All-Region 1C honors recently released. The voted was conducted by the district and region head coaches at their annual meetings on Nov. 28-29.

Auburn swept the top honors as Eagles senior middle hitter Avery Zuckerwar was named and player of the year while coach Sherry Millirons picked up another coach of the year award.

Joining Zuckerwar on first team MED were four teammates, including Madelin Lavergne, Madison Ketterer, Stacy Lewis, and Briel Underwood. Also named were Sophie Taylor, Kaitlyn Steele, Natalie Buracker, and Jordan Lucas of Giles as well as Bland County’s McKenzie Tindall, the lone player that wasn’t from the Eagles or Spartans.

Tindall, named second team in 2021, helped lead Bland County to its most successful season ever with a record of 17 wins, seven losses. She finished the season with 393 digs, 207 kills, 38 service aces, and 26 blocks. In recording s career 1,117 digs, she was the only player in Bears’ history to eclipse 1,000 in any of the skill categories. She also finished her career number one in kills, aces, and blocks. Her future plans are to further her education and play volleyball at Bluefield University.

Bland County also had three players on second team as Chloe Dillow, Sierra Trail, and Ashlyn Clemons were named. The remaining seven included Carly Sturgill and Danni Boyles of Galax, Macy Steele of Giles, Carli Campbell and Kinsy Parks of Grayson County, and Jasmine Faulkner and McKenzie Tate of George Wythe.

Fourteen additional players were named honorable mention and included Gretchen Surface and Kelsie Groseclose of Auburn along with Shaine Whitlow and Lakyn Simmons of Giles. Also named were Kendall Worley and Tinley Worley of Bland County, Lindsay Elliott and Jayden Leonard of Galax, Chasity Wilson and Kylie Pope of Grayson County, Samara Sheffey and Sydney Leonard of George Wythe, and Taylor Shrewsbury and Chloe Patton of Fort Chiswell.

In the Region 1C voting, Auburn’s Zuckerwar and Millirons picked up the top honors there as well. Joining Zuckerwar on first team are Auburn teammates Lavergne, Ketterer, Lewis, and Underwood along with Taylor, Lucas, and Steele of Giles. Honorees from the Pioneer District are Aubrey Brown of Covington and Lily Underwood of Eastern Montgomery.

Bland County’s Tindall was named second team for the third consecutive season and is joined by Buracker of Giles along with Mya Robertson of Narrows, Anna Claytor of Parry McCluer, Logan Boone and Anna Ryan of Eastern Montgomery, Kya Lion of Covington, and Bath County’s Kennah Spencer and Hannah Armstrong.

The Class 1 All-State teams have also been released with Millirons being named coach of the year and Zuckerwar player of the year. Others named first team All-State from Auburn are Lavergne, Ketterer, and Underwood. Taylor and Lucas of Giles were also named first team and teammate Steele second team.