Northwood High School has five wins this season and the latest volleyball victory for the Panthers was the most impressive yet.

Sydney Carter starred to the tune of 20 assists, 19 kills and 14 digs in a 25-21, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23 triumph over Smyth County rival Marion on Monday night.

Northwood (4-3) had been beaten by Marion in four sets five days earlier.

Karlee Frye (23 assists, 17 kills), Marki Palmer (37 digs), Amira Lowe (20 digs) and Madi Lowe (three aces) also played well.

Outstanding performances for Marion came from Ella Moss (12 digs, 11 kills, three blocks), Aubree Whitt (11 assists, six digs, three kills), Kursten Thomas (six kills) and Brooke Langston (nine kills, five aces).

Northwood 3, J.I. Burton 1

Karlee Frye and Sydney Carter each cooked up a triple-double to lead Northwood to a quality non-district road win.

Frye had 19 assists, 17 digs and 14 kills, while Carter’s stat line featured 20 kills, 20 assists, 10 digs and three aces.

Summer Turley (three blocks), Marki Palmer (32 digs, two aces), Kiara Buskill (three aces) and Amira Lowe (16 digs) also played well as the Panthers moved to 5-3.

Marion 3, Patrick Henry 0

Aubree Whitt dished out 15 assists and also had eight kills as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes improved to 3-1 by posting a 25-22, 25-15, 25-18 win over the Patrick Henry Rebels.

Ella Moss (10 kills, seven digs, three aces), Brooke Langston (eight kills), Sophia Keheley (five kills) and Mya Ferland (seven digs) also played well in the win.

The quartet of Marah Woodlee (10 digs), Morgan Taylor (16 assists, four aces), Anna McKinney (nine digs, three aces, two kills) and Braelyn Scammell (five digs, four kills) were the leaders for PH.