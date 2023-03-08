I’m sure the reader has noticed, the Smyth Valley Crossing shopping center parking lot has largely been repaved, redesigned and relined. How one feels about these actions aside, I took a few moments recently to reflect on the entire idea of private property parking lots as I observed vehicles navigating that particular one. I’m struck that they are legally mysterious to the average person, packed with implicit social structure, and may well serve as the most observationally available litmus test for the relational atmosphere of our community.

First, consider how the community at large, is given almost no general instructions on the use of parking lots – so much is unspoken or assumed to be tacitly understood. For example, they are completely a “use at your own risk” enterprise. Travel in parking lots is generally expected to follow “the rules of the road,” although they are largely ungoverned by the Code of Virginia, with the exception of hit and run and reckless driving offenses. The property owner also has absolute autonomy on who may use the lot, when, and for what purpose. Chances are you knew these things subconsciously, but you also likely held them with cognitive tension, because these lots are also seemingly held in our consciousness as some type of public property (we have the sense of some natural right to them, which we wouldn’t exercise anywhere else. Perhaps like a public utility?), but this is far from the actual case.

With all that in mind, consider the social structure that unfolds in the parking lot. We know implicitly that if someone has indicated their intent to enter a space, they have in essence “called it,” and we shouldn’t dare to disrespect that call without expecting some verbal penalty. We also expect a certain humility and graciousness of action, and we’re always surprised when we don’t see it. More so we have certain nebulous internal standards for behavior, for example, we all generally disdain people parking in the fire lane, unless some reason exists that we can observe and connect with. We can’t necessarily verbalize these expectations, but we know when they’re not met.

Herein is where we can take the pulse of our community. For the most part, in my observation, our residents generally use the parking lot with deference and humility. Save for a few irritatingly grand and self-adulating souls, who for some reason feel it necessary to cut across the grain, or park however or wherever they please, I think one can deduce that Marion is a generally respectful and well-ordered community. This is a good thing. In the midst of all the prophesying on social lament, we can easily watch for moment, and perhaps have our faith restored in our fellow man – at least momentarily.

What if, we took the time to observe and absorb those moments of community humility, and let the cumulative effect reshape our perception? Imagine what we might see if we actually looked for compassion, deference, empathy, and kinship in all the normal daily interactions we take for granted – like in a parking lot. We might realize that we are largely the shapers of our own perceptions, and realities, and being newly informed, act accordingly.