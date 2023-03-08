A former member of Dollar General’s management at the Floyd Store admitted failing to make two nightly deposits of bank deposits totaling more than $5,000 and spending part of the cash for his own use as he pleaded guilty Tuesday in Floyd County Circuit Court.

Judge Mike Fleenor agreed to a plea deal for Harry Roman Nahtygal II of Floyd that deferred disposition for a year that kept him from going to jail after brought a cashier’s check for final restitution of the money he stole from the store and could keep a felony off his criminal record.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom told the court Nahtygal had a clean criminal record before the store discovered the missing deposits last August. When sheriff’s deputies investigating the thefts interviewed Nahtygal, who had left his job, he said he had located one of the deposit bags. Still containing more than $3,000 in cash, at his home.

By the time the deputies had brought the bag and cash back the sheriff’s office, Branscom said, Nahtygal had called to say he had other bag, minus its cash, and admitted to stealing the funds.

A Floyd County Grand Jury indicted Nahtygal on a grand larceny charge on Oct. 4, 2022, and a plea deal hearing scheduled for Feb. 7 was continued after the deal became a request for trial, but it turned back into a deal Tuesday, Branscom told the court after defense attorney Bradley McConnell said he client would make full restitution with the payment on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the agreement for deferred judgement, Nahtygal must stay out of trouble for the year for the judge to either reduce the felony to a misdemeanor or dismiss the charge. Branscom said the cashier’s check for $2,341 completed the restitution and sealed the deal.

The plea came on a hearing day that was scheduled to start with a jury trial that was continued and ended with a surprised grand jury session that resulted in sealed indictments that could be unsealed next week after all papers are served against multiple defendants.

In other hearing before the court Tuesday:

Fleenor found Jody William Coker of Floyd in violation of probation and sentenced him to a year in prison with three years and three months remaining on probation on a drug possession conviction.

A show cause and arrest warrant for Philip Warren Brown was issued after he failed. Again, to appear on a drug possession charge.

The judge sent Jason Matthew Whitlock of Floyd to Drug Court to deal with charges of possession of schedule II drugs and distribution of the drug.

In earlier hearings in February:

Fleenor revoked probation for Christopher Eugene Wilson of Copper Hill on an attempted arson conviction and sent him to prison for two years with seven more on probation plus 16 more months on probation on a misdemeanor conviction for trespassing

Jesse James Metcalf of Floyd was sent to prison for a year with three years of probation remaining for driving on a revoked license and violating probation on a 3rd DUI offense.

Jody William Coker of Copper Hill was convicted of selling and distributing drugs and given a five-year sentence with one in prison and four suspended.

Requests for bail for Melissa Brinkley of Copper Hill on multiple drug charges were denied.