Have any of you wondered if the Church still has the power that it once had? Sadly, the answer is NO! That is not just a statement but a biblical fact. Let me show you.

In 2nd Thessalonians 2:1-12, we get a picture of the end when the wicked one shall be revealed. At the time, the mystery of iniquity already abounded. Perversion, rebellion, desiring pleasures more than being lovers of God was rampant.

Why? Because the Church has gone behind closed doors, its music is loud, but its voice is a whisper. Once it was the Spirit that shook the very foundations of our worship. Now it is the music. Once we were content to stand in worship, tears streaming down our faces and the presence of God so strong that it almost pushed you to your knees. Now it is jumping until you can’t jump any more. Physically it may seem almost the same but spiritually it does not fill the bill.

There was a time you could walk into church and tell who the pastor was because he honored his calling by his attire and demeanor. Preachers are to be held to a higher standard than others because he is supposed to be the leader. You cannot lead from the back of the pack. If you do, then you and all that follow are going backward. The way a man dresses, within certain guidelines, will not send him to hell but not respecting the highest calling given to man, might. You cannot pull someone out of the fire if you are standing next to them. You cannot pull someone out of a hole if you are in it with them. It is time for preachers to look and act like they honor their God instead of trying to fit in with the crowd that they are trying to lead to higher ground.

All these so-called modernization techniques introduced to the church has moved us away from the mission and here is why.

2 Thessalonians 2:7-9 For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders,

The call to the church is to be filled with the Holy Ghost and full of the power of God. It is that church that has kept Satan and the ungodly hidden in the shadows for so long. It has been like a spiritual tug-of-war with the Church on one side and the forces of evil on the other. Until now, the Church has done its job of keeping the enemy at bay. The words “letteth” and “let” in 2 Thess. 2:7 have a special meaning. They mean that he who hinders will hinder until he be taken out of the way. It speaks of the duty of the powerful Church to hold back the tide of evil and debauchery of every kind. When that ceases to happen, the flood gates will open, and sin will run free on the earth. We are headed in that direction but be of good cheer because the Church must be taken out of the way first.

If the Church is going the wrong way, then sanity tells us to look back and see where we got off track and return to the place of our failure. Just like Israel did when they failed to go in and possess the promise land. They wandered for 40 years, only to return to the place of their failure. There was no new plan. Same as 40 years ago. Acting on God’s plan brought them the victory. Enemies were defeated and God’s presence and blessings were restored.

Satanic cults are opening all around the country. Perversion has raised its head to new heights across our land. When the church remains silent it becomes powerless. Choose you, this day, whom you will serve.

2 Timothy 3:1-5 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.