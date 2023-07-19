This weekend, the annual Hungry Mother Festival will mark its golden anniversary.

Rain or shine, the festival will take place Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 23, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The festival, which features nearly 100 exhibitors in a juried arts and crafts show, is hosted by the Art League of Marion in conjunction with Hungry Mother State Park and a variety of sponsors. An array of entertainers, food vendors, and kids’ activities are also on site.

The event is the longest running festival held in a Virginia State Park.

Festival proceeds promote the arts in several ways, including scholarships for Smyth County students pursuing higher education in the arts and a county-wide art show for high school students.

While admission to the festival is free, the park’s parking fees do apply. A free shuttle runs from downtown Marion to the park.

The entertainment schedule for the festival

Friday, July 211:30-3 p.m., Momma Molasses.

Saturday, July 22 10:30-11:30 a.m., Morrison & Perkins;

12-1:30 p.m., Jarid Reedy;

2-3:30 p.m., Shelton & Williams.

Sunday, July 2312-1 p.m., Simplicity Dance.

2–3:30 p.m., Valley Grass.