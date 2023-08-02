The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in downtown Bristol has announced the next installment of its Speaker Sessions series, featuring Dr. Bryan Pierce, curator of the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 via Zoom, allowing music enthusiasts from around the world to participate.

Pre-registration is required at no cost.

“The National Museum of African American Music opened in 2021, and they’ve been high on our list for a Speaker Sessions presentation ever since then. We’re thrilled to host Dr. Pierce and gain insights into this new and vibrant museum and his work there,” said Dr. Rene Rodgers, head curator at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. “He’ll also share stories of Black artists and music history that connect with the music of our region.”

A Ph.D. graduate from Arkansas State University, Pierce is a distinguished scholar and museum professional with a passion for African American aesthetics in music and decorative arts. Prior to joining NMAAM, Pierce served as the digital archivist at Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Ark., where he made significant contributions to preserving the rich history of African American cultural heritage. His extensive background in museum curation and exhibition development includes involvement with the exhibition development team at the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home in Arkansas’ Historic Dyess Colony.

During the Speaker Session, Pierce will take the audience on a journey through the work and initiatives of NMAAM. Through his presentation, attendees are expected to gain a deeper understanding of the histories and stories behind Black music and its indelible impact on American culture.

To pre-register for the Speaker Session with Dr. Pierce, visit the Events page at the BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.