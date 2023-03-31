Once again, our hearts were made sad as we watched the events of the Christian school shooting in Nashville where three children and three adults were murdered. This event and the others that have preceded it make no sense to us. The news media grapple for answers. They get panels of experts to evaluate the mind of people who commit such acts. What is it that caused this young person in Nashville and others in the past commit such acts of non-sense?

The natural tendency is to blame some outward influence or a series of external forces that lead the perpetrator to do what they did. I don’t doubt that environment and upbringing form the sum of who we are to a degree. But it would be assumptive to say that every person will always do a certain act just because they were raised a certain way. There are examples of people who were raised in terrible situations but did not choose to commit violent acts toward others.

I believe Jesus gives us insight into this.

Mark 7:21-23:

For from within, out of the heart of men, proceed evil thoughts, adulteries, fornications, murders, Thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lasciviousness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride, foolishness: All these evil things come from within, and defile the man.

Jesus is telling us that the evil that people do is because it was in their heart before they acted upon it. The evil things that people do is because it proceeded from their heart and then at some point, they make a choice to act upon it. I know that brings no consolation to our hearts and especially the hearts of those upon whom the act was committed. However, our consolation must not be in understanding the why. Our consolation must be in Jesus who I am confident will one day make sense out of the non-sense. In one way He has already done that. He allowed Himself to be the victim of a hate crime. They hated Him for what He stood for and because of that He gave His life for the sins of the world. He also arose from the dead to show us that death could not and would not win.

If you are not a Christian here are the ABCs to being one.

Admit you are a sinner in need of a savior.

Believe Jesus died for your sins and rose again from the dead.

Confess your sins, ask God to forgive you, and commit to follow Jesus the rest of your life.