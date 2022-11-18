E&H officials report on development of Marion campus

In the summer of 2014, when Emory & Henry College prepared to open its Marion campus, college officials celebrated that 32 students had made deposits to enroll in its inaugural Doctor of Physical Therapy program. Last week, college officials said that by next summer 286 students will be taking classes on the campus that is centered at the community’s former hospital.

Thursday evening, Dr. Lou Fincher, dean of the Health Sciences campus, shared those figures with the Board of Supervisors. Currently, she reported that 256 E&H students are studying in Marion. Of those students, she said, 93% live in Marion/Smyth County.

With the campus’ growth, Fincher noted that some rebranding has occurred. Initially, the college grounds were dubbed the E&H School of Health Sciences. However, now the dean explained, another school – the School of Nursing has been established on the campus, leading to the name change. It’s now simply the E&H College of Health Sciences.

Fincher noted that the nursing school was developed at the request of Ballad Health and other industry leaders who are experiencing the impact of the ongoing nursing shortage.

The School of Nursing offers three programs: an RN to BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing) program, a traditional BSN program, and, in the fall of 2023, Fincher said, an MSN program will launch.

The dean said the college’s programs contribute to workforce development, explaining that if the region develops its own health-care professionals, they’ll be more likely to live here and contribute to the area’s economy.

To bolster those efforts, Fincher said, E&H has developed a career pipeline program with Smyth County schools in which middle schools are introduced to health care career paths. This spring, the program is expected to expand to encompass fifth-graders.

A second effort, Fincher said, is the development of a college partnership lab school with an emphasis on nursing and mental health care. The first phase will include institutions along the Interstate 81 corridor from Wytheville Community College to the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The next phase would extend the partnership to UVA Wise. Fincher said college officials expect to submit an application for this project late this year.

Fincher also noted the students undertake significant community service work.

E&H President John Wells also addressed the supervisors. He described the partnership between E&H, Smyth County, and Marion as “good for everybody, a win-win.”

Treated so well by the community, Wells said, when the students graduate, “they’re sad to leave…. They’ve picked up another hometown.”

Wells touched on E&H’s overall enrollment growth with about 1,100 undergraduates on the Emory campus. College administration, he said, believes that E&H is on track for a third year of record enrollment.

At both the Emory and Marion campuses, housing is an issue.

Supervisor Mike Sturgill told Fincher that the county will do all it can to help address housing. Officials, he said, want to see E&H thrive and grow.

Over the last nine years, Fincher noted that E& has renovated the first three floors of the one-time Smyth County Community Hospital. Due to limitations connected to historic tax credits, the dean said, the college can’t update the fourth and fifth floors until 2026.