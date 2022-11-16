Robinson joins Farm Credit's Abingdon branch

Farm Credit of the Virginias, a lending cooperative that serves Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, announced that Carol Robinson joined the Abingdon branch office as a loan officer.

Robinson grew up in Buchanan County, riding and caring for horses, but has called Abingdon home for most of her life. In high school, she participated in FFA, FHA, 4-H, and National Honor Society. She has an associate’s degree from Virginia Highlands Community College and a bachelor’s in Business Administration from King College in Bristol, Tennessee.

Robinson has more than 30 years of dedicated customer service experience in the financial industry, including managing an agriculture, commercial and consumer loan portfolio from origination to closing. Previously, Robinson held roles including bank teller, loan processor, loan documentation officer and vice president of ag business development.

Robinson is most excited about the nature of her role, which allows her to work one on one with customer-owners and remain active in the agricultural community, “It is inspiring to help others see potential and realize their dreams are within reach with hard work and a little help from Farm Credit.”

Chris Frazier, Branch Manager, said, “Carol’s significant experience in the financial industry, and more specifically the ag lending industry, put her in an ideal position to be an asset to our local customer-owners. We are excited to have her on the team and look forward to the impact she will have on farm and rural home owners in our area.”

Robinson is also an active member of her community. She is currently active in Women’s Ministry and other church related activities, and is a recent volunteer at The Barns at Blue Mountain Therapy. She previously advised for Washington County VA School Board Advisory Committee.

Robinson enjoys spending her spare time outdoors, hiking, biking and being active in her local church. She also enjoys spending time with family and friends, including her two young grandchildren in particular.