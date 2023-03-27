Amanda Shafer of Grundy has been named the new executive director of the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce to replace long-time executive director Mary Belcher, who is moving out of the area later this month.

“Mary has been at the helm of the Buchanan County chamber for the past 34 years and we will miss her greatly,” said Glenna Owens, incoming Buchanan County Chamber president. “We thank her for her years of work with the chamber and its membership and while it is with sadness, we say farewell to Mary as she moves on in this next chapter of her life, we are looking forward to working with Amanda to continue to work together to grow the chamber.”

Belcher, was honored at a luncheon earlier this week and expressed her appreciation to chamber members for their support through the years.

“I love this chamber, this town and the county,” Belcher said. “I am confident that the chamber has a strong board of directors and membership to lead this chamber into the future. I will miss my chamber friendships I have made and will cherish each one. I wish the new executive director all the best.”

Shafer will officially join the chamber as executive director on April 17.

She is currently a long-term substitute teacher in the Buchanan County School System.

A graduate of Bluefield College, Shafer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational management and leadership; as well as a Master of Business Administration and a master’s degree in human services from Liberty University. She also operated her own business, Hayden’s Closet Boutique, for about a year from September 2019-September 2020. In the past 20 years, she has also worked as a teacher in the Buchanan County Public School System, as an admissions office manager at the Appalachian School of Law, as an accounting clerk at Wellmore, as an administrative assistant at VDOT and as a customer services representative at the Virginia Employment Commission.

“I am very excited to be joining the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce as its new executive director,” Shafer said. “I am looking forward to beginning this new chapter of my career and to supporting the business community of Buchanan County.”

Shafer and her husband, Josh, who is a pharmacist, have three children, a daughter, Hayden; and twin daughters, Brennan and Kyndal.