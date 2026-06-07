Music and motorcycles rev up Tazewell Jim Talbert Jun 7, 2026 15 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tazewell Va. – Whether it was music, motorcycles or near perfect weather, Tazewell was jam packed with people June 5-6.kAm%96 #@FE6 `e |FD:4 u6DE:G2= <:4<65 @77 yF?6 d H:E9 >FD:4 2E E96 (2J72C6C 2?5 q24< @7 E96 sC28@?] %96 q24< @7 E96 sC28@? 2=D@ 925 >@E@C4J4=6 DEF?E D9@HD]k^AmkAm%96C6 H6C6 G6?5@CD 2?5 7@@5 ECF4<D @? E96 DEC66E 36EH66? E96 EH@ =@42E:@?D 2?5 @? E96 =@E 2E q24< @7 E96 sC28@?] p >@E@C4J4=6 A2C256 7C@> %2K6H6== w:89 $49@@= E@ E96 q24< @7 E96 sC28@? @A6?65 E96 52J’D 6G6?ED yF?6 e]k^Am kAm%H62=E9 r@F?EJ $EF?E D9@H AC@G:565 A=6?EJ @7 3FC?@FED 2?5 EC:4<D E@ 6?E6CE2:? E96 4C@H5D] q:<6CD H@F=5 4@>6 :? 7@C 6?E6CE2:?>6?E 2?5 7@@5 367@C6 9:EE:?8 E96 C@25 7@C 2?@E96C C:56 2C@F?5 E96 2C62]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Virginians are 'buying the living daylights' out of AR-15s and other soon-to-be illegal guns Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Marion's ArtWalk to feature Ned Johnson's artwork, music by Wayne Dunford Suspect in Virginia deputy's shooting death arrested in North Carolina Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges kAm%9:D H2D E96 7:CDE J62C 7@C E96 6G6?E @C82?:K65 3J E96 q24< @7 E96 sC28@? 2?5 E96 (2J72C6C] %96 q24< @7 E96 sC28@? r6?E6C 92D @776C65 D:>:=2C 6G6?ED :? E96 A2DE H9:=6 E96 (2J72C6C H:== D@@? 46=63C2E6 :ED 7:CDE 2??:G6CD2CJ :? %2K6H6==]k^AmkAmpC62 >@E@C4J4=6 562=6CD 2?5 @E96C 3FD:?6DD6D 925 3@@E9D @C AC@G:565 :E6>D 7@C 5@@C AC:K6D] %96 %2K6H6== r@F?EJ r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46 H2D @? 92?5 3@E9 52JD @776C:?8 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 2C62 2?5 7FEFC6 6G6?ED]k^Am kAm(9:=6 E96 6?E6CE2:?>6?E 6?565 yF?6 e[ E96 6G6?E @77:4:2==J 4=@D65 yF?6 f H96? C:56CD 82E96C65 2E E96 q24< @7 E96 sC28@? r6?E6C 7@C 2 q=6DD:?8 @7 E96 q:<6D]k^Am kAm k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School The future of the historic Carnegie High School is up for community consideration. Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program For five days this July, 20 Smyth County students will get an opportunity to realize their potential, learn about the criminal justice system … Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Leaders of the foundation working to restore Smyth County’s Octagon House described Saturday’s event as the beginning of a new chapter. Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year Smyth County’s real estate tax bills often add to individuals’ financial stress around the holidays since they come due in December. Now, the … Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Everyone in the courtroom agreed that the death of Delilah, an outdoor black cat, was a tragedy. The disagreement centered on whether the mann…