3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $190,000

  • Updated
This home has been upgraded with new bathroom and kitchen including new appliances. The entire main floor has been renovated, including new windows. Heat pump is three years old. This will make a beautiful home for a family seeking to live close to town. You are within walking distance to Elizabeth Brown park and main street. You are also close to Lowes and Walmart and many eating places in Wytheville. High Speed DSL through Shentel Network. The backyard has a variety of fruit trees to enjoy along with a firepit to sit by on cool evenings.

