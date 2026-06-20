MSHS grad joins Marion Community and Economic Development team for summer internship Jun 20, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Parker Henson SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Parker Henson, a 2023 graduate of Marion Senior High School, is serving as an intern with Marion’s Community & Economic Development office this summer.kAmw6?D@? :D 2 D6?:@C 2E ':C8:?:2 %649 DEF5J:?8 r@>>F?:EJ U2>Aj t4@?@>:4 s6G6=@A>6?E 2?5 :D 82:?:?8 92?5D\@? 6IA6C:6?46 :? 64@?@>:4 56G6=@A>6?E] (@C<:?8 F?56C |2C:@?’D 5:C64E@C @7 r@>>F?:EJ 2?5 t4@?@>:4 s6G6=@A>6?E z6? w62E9[ w6?D@? 9@A6D E@ F?56CDE2?5 E96 ?665D @7 |2C:@?’D 3FD:?6DD @AA@CEF?:E:6D 2?5 96=A DFAA@CE 64@?@>:4 8C@HE9 5@H?E@H?]k^AmkAm~G6C E96 4@FCD6 @7 E96 DF>>6C[ 96 :D H@C<:?8 @? 2 3FD:?6DD ?665D 2DD6DD>6?E[ 2? :?:E:2E:G6 56D:8?65 E@ 82E96C :?AFE 7C@> =@42= 3FD:?6DD6D C682C5:?8 E96 492==6?86D 2?5 @AA@CEF?:E:6D E96J 7246 5@H?E@H?] w6?D@? :D 2=D@ 4@?5F4E:?8 DFCG6JD 7C@> =@42= 3FD:?6DD6D 2?5 H:== 36 4@==64E:?8 4@>>F?:EJ :?AFE 2E E96 DF>>6C 6G6?ED[ H:E9 2 DF>>2CJ C6A@CE E@ |2C:@? %@H? r@F?4:= @7 9:D 7:?5:?8D 2E E96 4@?4=FD:@? @7 9:D :?E6C?D9:A] k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal Smyth County deputy saves man's life These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why 36 Million Small Businesses Are Quietly Fighting the Same Battle Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Smyth commissioner hosts drive-through high-mileage recording event kAmpD 2 |2C:@? ?2E:G6[ w6?D@? 9@A6D E@ 4@?EC:3FE6 >62?:?87F= DFAA@CE E@ E96 4@>>F?:EJ[ H9:=6 82:?:?8 6IA6C:6?46 8@:?8 :?E@ 9:D 7FEFC6 42C66C] k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Meet the Smyth Animal Rescue Pet of the Week: Gambit.