Dogs hand Blues loss

Behind 404 yards and six passing touchdowns from Carter Creasy, Tazewell knocked off Richlands for a 56-37 Southwest District triumph at Ernie Hicks Stadium on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (4-3, 2-1) received three touchdowns apiece from Logan McDonald and Cassius Harris.
It was just the fifth time in the past 32 meetings with Richlands (1-6, 0-3) that Tazewell laid claim to a win over its archrival.
Dylan Brown of Richlands racked up 368 yards of total offense and five total touchdowns.
Tazewell 13 6 14 23—56
Richlands 14 3 13 7—37
Scoring Summary:
T—Harris 14 yard pass from Creasy (Dagout kick)
People are also reading…
R—Brown 1 yard run (Bandy kick)
R—Brown 39 yard run (Bandy kick)
T—Dowdy 80 yard pass from Creasy (run failed)
R—Bandy 35 yard kick
T—McDonald 10 yard pass from Creasy (kick failed)
T—McDonald 16 yard pass from Creasy (Dagout kick)
R—Brown 20 yard run (kick blocked)
T—McDonald 67 yard pass from Creasy (Dagout kick)
R—Brown 5 yard run (Bandy kick)
R—Wall 19 yard pass from Brown (Bandy kick)
T—Harris 3 yard pass from Creasy (pass good)
T—Harris 5 yard run (pass good)
T—Taylor 15 yard run (Dagout kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: T 28, R 24; Rushes-Yards: T 152, R 210; Passing Yards: T 404, R 219; Comp.-Att.-Int: T 25-39-1, R 17-19-0; Fumbles-Lost: T 0-0, R 2-2; Penalties-Yards: T 5-35, R 8-75; Punts-Average: T 1-15, R 0-0.