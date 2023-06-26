While most rodeo competitions are performed on an individual basis, there is at least one event that relies much on teamwork, and not just teamwork between the rider and the horse.

For two young area riders, teamwork and togetherness were crucial in leading them to qualify for the National High School Rodeo Championships July 16-22 in Gillette, Wyoming.

Eli Bobbitt, a graduate of Rural Retreat High School, and Becky Hedge, a homeschooled rising senior from Dugspur, competed in team roping at the Virginia High School Rodeo Association May 27-28 in Chatham and finished well enough to earn a trip to the Finals. In addition, Bobbitt earned distinction as one of the top cowboys in the event.

The two met in 2018 at the Mount Airy Stockyards.

“We have been friends since then and decided it was time to make things official in February 2022,” Becky said. “We have been together ever since. I had competed in North Carolina the prior year and Eli and I decided we would compete in Virginia as a team. We both share a deep passion for roping and all things rodeo.”

Eli said he has been riding “since I could walk. My mom taught me and has been with me every step of the way. Riding has always been a huge part of my family. I started mutton busting and steer riding when I was eight and the rest is history. My biggest accomplishment in riding is having the chance to go and support Team Virginia at NHSRA Nationals in Gillette, Wyoming.”

As for Becky, she says she has been riding “since I can remember. My dad was a ranch manager for various places. “He truly is my biggest fan.

“I have done fun shows along with rodeos since I was little. Some of my biggest achievements are winning more than five buckles from Love Valley Rodeo Association, competing for Virginia High School Rodeo, and training all my horses.

“In competition, my biggest accomplishments have been twelve times top ten barrel racer in VHSRA, six times top-four heeler, fourth in state heeling and twelfth in state barrel racing.”

Becky said her entire family participates in rodeos in some sort, whether helping or competing.

“My sister (LilyAnne Hedge) and I competed in NCHSRA last season before she graduated and I competed in VHSRA this year.”

In the State Finals at Chatham, things did not go too well at first for Becky and Eli. “We had a rough start but managed to pull through and finished strong. We had to put our trust in the good Lord and let him take it into his hands.”

For the pair, this will be their last season in high school rodeo, so they hope to go out with a bang!

While Becky and Eli are looking forward to the trip to Wyoming, the cost involved in competing on such a high level, with travel expenses, fees, horse maintenance and personal incidentals could make it nearly prohibitive. To make matters worse, Becky’s family lost both their home and business in a massive fire early in June, turning the dream come true into a nightmare.

To help pay for their expenses, a GoFundMe campaign has been started on their behalf. They are seeking financial assistance from businesses, organizations, friends and supporters for the cause. Anyone wishing to offer support is referred to Chrissy Dunn’s page on Facebook or enquire with the family for information on how to help.

